Here's How To Boost Longevity With These Expert-Recommended Hacks

The definition of longevity is simple. It means to lead a long, healthy and fulfilling life. In today's age, however, where sedentary lifestyles dominate, longevity loses its vitality. It can cause health complications, accelerated aging and high mortality risk. Longevity enthusiasts often resort to bihacking methods such as red light therapy, nootropics and cold exposure to deal with this issue. But it is always better to opt for natural remedies than synthetic interventions. If you also wish to choose the latter then integrative lifestyle expert Luke Coutinho has some wonderful tips for you. His latest Instagram post reveals it all.

Luke Coutino's detailed post introduces social media users to “inexpensive longevity hacks” for a longer “health/life span” without needing “cold plunges, infrared therapy, NMN (nicotinamide mononucleotide) and NAD (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide)” supplements.

According to the wellness guru, “deep sleep and morning sunshine” can boost longevity. Additionally, restricting junk food and incorporating nutritious, home-cooked meals in your diet can add to the cause. He emphasises consuming the “least (amount of) junk and ultra-processed” food.

Luke Coutinho further explains the necessity for “strength training, smart cardio, flexibility, mobility and breath work” to enhance longevity. He stresses the importance of spending time in nature, maintaining “healthy friendships and relationships”, being a part of a community and “positive mindful socialising.”

The lifestyle expert adds, “regular health check-ups and screening” to the list, including not losing yourself to service. “The last but the most powerful tonic,” as per Luke Coutinho, is to be as happy as you can. Even if you are gripped by negative emotions like sadness and anger, the holistic specialist recommends “coming back to a state of happiness” by the end of it all.

Additionally, Luke Countino advises to “always express and vent out your emotions, “positively and respectfully.” Suppressed emotions do nothing good to your body, only leading to mental and physical disturbance. Luke's suggestion? “Don't let them eat away your lifespan and cause disease.”

So what are you waiting for? Take these notes and embrace longevity in your life.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.