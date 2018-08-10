Here's How Many Calories You Should Eat For Your Desired Weight Goals

Weight goals can be achieved by being aware of your calorie intake

The simple formula for weight loss is to burn more calories than you consume. Your daily calorie intake is dependent on a number of things. Determining how many calories you must eat in a day can help in beginning your weight loss journey. It can help you plan your days and recognize what works the best for your body and desired body weight. In this article, we talk about how many calories you should eat for weight loss, weight gain or maintaining your current weight. Read on...

Weight loss

Reduce calorie intake in a healthy way

Firstly, it is important to understand that over-exercising without a change in your diet will not help you in losing weight. Also, decreasing your calorie consumption drastically is going to be equally unhelpful. Cut down on your calorie intake in a healthy way but maintaining a balance of exercise and increasing consumption of nutritious foods. This is going to result in an overall decrease in calorie intake.

According to Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, you are losing weight healthily if you are shedding around 1 kg per week. It has to be remembered that losing weight gradually is the one that can be maintained in the long-term. For losing this much weight, you need to be on a calorie deficit of 500 to 1,000 calories in a day. This can be done by decreasing calorie intake and exercise.

Weight gain

For gaining weight, increase calorie intake gradually

Many people try everything that they can possibly do to gain weight, but remain unsuccessful in doing so. According to health coach Luke Coutinho, people who want to gain weight can do so by eating nutrient-dense calories.

And this too needs to be done gradually. A steady and safe weight gain is one where you gain around 2 kgs in a month. Make sure that you are not sticking to empty calorie-rich foods like lots of sugary or deep fried foods. Eat protein, fibre and complex carb rich foods in order to gain weight and good health simultaneously.

Maintain weight

Your metabolism plays an important role when it comes to maintaining the weight that you are currently in. Your basal metabolic rate - number of calories you require for functioning at rest - along with your daily energy expenditure matters for maintaining weight. Simply put, you need to consume enough calories to counteract the calories you burn in order to maintain the weight you are in.

