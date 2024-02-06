Here's How Consuming Coriander Seeds Can Improve Urinary Tract Infection

Coriander seeds are traditionally used in herbal medicine for their diuretic properties

Coriander seeds, also known as dhania seeds, are the dried fruits of the coriander plant (Coriandrum sativum). They have a warm, nutty, and citrusy flavour and are commonly used as a spice in various cuisines. Coriander seeds contain essential oils, vitamins (including vitamin C), minerals (such as potassium and manganese), and antioxidants, which offer a range of potential health benefits. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee shares how exactly coriander seeds can help treat UTIs.

Here's how coriander seeds boost our health:

Coriander seeds may aid digestion, alleviate bloating, relieve gas, and promote overall gut health.

The antioxidants present in coriander seeds have anti-inflammatory effects that may help reduce inflammation in the body.

Some studies suggest that coriander seeds may help lower LDL (bad) cholesterol levels while increasing HDL (good) cholesterol levels, thus supporting heart health.

Coriander seeds have been found to have anti-diabetic effects, potentially helping in regulating blood sugar levels.

Coriander seeds possess antimicrobial properties, which may aid in fighting against certain infections.

Coriander seeds can also aid urinary tract infections (UTIs). Coriander seeds are traditionally used in herbal medicine for their diuretic properties, which promote urine production. However, while coriander seeds may help increase urine flow, they are not considered a cure for UTIs. It is important to seek medical advice and follow appropriate treatment protocols, such as antibiotics if diagnosed with a urinary tract infection.

While coriander seeds offer potential health benefits, it's always advisable to consume them as part of a balanced diet rather than relying solely on them for medicinal purposes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.