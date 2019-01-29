Here's A List Of Foods Rich In Complete Protein Which Will Help You Lose Weight

Eggs are a good source of protein as they contain all of the essential amino acids.

Everyone knows that protein is extremely essential for your overall health. A protein-rich diet can help in weight loss, boost metabolism, increased energy levels, build and repair muscle, tissue repair and boost immunity among other vital roles. But all protein sources are not equal. Foods which contain all the essential amino acids are considered as complete and good sources of protein. On the other hand, foods which lack one or more amino acids are said to be incomplete sources of protein. Let us have a look at some complete sources of protein.

Some complete sources of protein:

1. Eggs

Eggs are an excellent source of protein as they contain all the essential amino acids. Eggs are a good choice for complete protein, and they also contain some essential vitamins and minerals.

2. Pulse and cereal

Though pulses and cereal are poor sources of protein. These plant-based proteins are not complete proteins when eaten alone. But when eaten together, they are called complementary proteins because each food contains the essential amino acid the other is lacking. So together, they make a complete meal rich in protein. Some other complementary proteins are legumes with grains, rice and beans, grains with dairy; dairy with nuts; dairy with seeds and legumes.

3. Quinoa

Another plant-based source of protein which is extremely nutritious is the pseudo-cereal quinoa. Naturally gluten free, quinoa is packed with vitamin B, magnesium, calcium, and other minerals. You can add some vegetables or even Greek yoghurt to make it all the more nutritious.

4. Tofu

The soya protein tofu, which is made from soybean curds, is a high quality source of protein. In addition, this soya protein helps in weight loss, is good for the heart and enhances the athletic performance.

5. Chicken

Chicken is a go-to nutritious choice as it is an excellent source of protein. It is packed with muscle-building protein and may also help with both weight and insulin control, as well as puts you at a less risk of cardiovascular disease. You can add chicken slices to your soups, salads and sandwiches.

6. Amaranth

Amaranth grains have a robust, earthy flavor that tastes delicious with flavorful spices. The rich amino acid content of amaranth makes them a great choice for vegans. You can have this grain in your breakfast or as an evening snack.

7. Whey protein

Whey protein is considered a complete protein as it contains all the nine essential amino acids. It is low in lactose content. Best sources of whey protein are dairy milk, goat milk, Ricotta cheese, yoghurt and cheese.

