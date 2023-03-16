Here Are 9 Reasons Why You Are Always Hungry

Eating too little protein can lead to frequent hunger pangs

You just had a fulfilling meal, but in an hour's time you start to feel hungry again - does this sound relatable? Well, there may be quite a few reasons for feeling hungry throughout the day. Most of us even tend to neglect this constant hunger on a daily basis. So, what is hunger? It is nothing but the physiological need for water, salt and calories. Some other factors like stress and anxiety may also trigger regular hunger pangs. Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra, in an Instagram post, lists down some possible reasons why you always feel hungry often. Check it out here:

1. Eating too little protein and too little fibre can make you hungry frequently. Protein and fibre not only provide you with the desired energy but also keeps you full for a longer time, keeping hunger at bay.

2. When you don't drink enough water, the body gets confused between thirst and hunger. Dehydration can also be one of the biggest reasons behind excessive hunger pangs. This is because the body needs some kind of fluid. Usually, people misread the body's requirement of water for food.

3. Eating a high carb diet is also a possible reason. Sugary carbs spike your blood sugar levels. This fluctuation in blood sugar is the major cause of hunger.

4. Eating too little food and starving yourself can make you crave for food at regular intervals.

5. As per nutritionist, drinking diet sodas also triggers hunger.

6. If you are deprived of a goodnight's sleep, there are high chances that it may surge the levels of ghrelin, a hormone which stimulates appetite. A poor sleep will most likely leave you fatigued and weary. Following this, the body makes a desperate attempt to shoot up energy levels hence, you crave for more food.

7. When you are distracted while eating - for example watching television or talking - you don't feel satiety. Even though you eat your regular diet, you still don't feel full and moments later experience hunger pangs.

8. Medical reasons can also be a pivotal reason behind feeling hungry all the time. Diabetes, hypoglycaemia (low blood sugar), and hypothyroidism are three main reasons which make you feel hungry at frequent intervals.

9. Emotional eating is common but it is definitely a concerning issue. Whether it is a personal or a professional problem, stress works in direct proportion to hunger.

So, next time you feel like eating at an odd hour, it may benefit you to stop and think why you are hungry after all.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.