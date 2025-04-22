Feeling Hungry? Try Green Tea, Says Nutritionist

The weight loss journey comes with a lot of difficulties. Whether it is maintaining consistency in your workout schedule, sticking to a strict diet, or ensuring you drink enough water, shedding those extra pounds can be really tough. But are you one of those people on a weight loss journey who experiences unnecessary hunger pangs? Let us be honest – these hunger pangs can sabotage all your efforts toward weight loss.

Worry not! Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee has the perfect solution for you. In her recent Instagram video, the nutritionist shares a pro tip to control hunger pangs. What is it, you ask? Well, it is as simple as drinking green tea.

Breaking down the science behind it, Anjali Mukerjee explains that Epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), a compound found in green tea, helps your body produce adiponectin – a hormone that controls unnecessary hunger. It also plays a role in preventing diabetes. So if you want higher levels of adiponectin, drinking green tea rich in EGCG can help you achieve that.

Apart from drinking green tea, the nutritionist also recommends taking isabgol before meals, adding more fibre to your diet and increasing your protein intake as additional ways to control unnecessary hunger.

In her caption, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee writes, “THIS VIDEO IS FOR YOU if you're struggling with unnecessary hunger pangs while trying to lose weight!! In today's video, I've shared proven tips to help you control those cravings and stay on track with your weight loss journey. If you like what you see, make sure to follow for more content like this.”

So, if your weight has hit a plateau and those hunger pangs are disrupting your journey, follow Anjali Mukerjee's tips to take control and speed up your weight loss progress.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.