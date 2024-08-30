Nutritionist Reveals Drinking Green Tea Can Help Avoid Hunger Pangs Throughout Day

Solution for hunger pangs.

It's a typical story: You eat a heavy lunch, and an hour later, you're still hungry. The hunger pangs trigger two to three hours after eating a meal due to blood sugar dips but there is a way you can control these urges. Want to know how? Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee is here to explain. In her latest Instagram video, she gave a tip about dealing with hunger pangs. The nutritionist said, "When you're trying to lose weight, and then you get these unnecessary hunger pangs which sabotage all your efforts towards weight loss. Here's a great tip which you can use to control that unnecessary hunger. So apart from taking an isabgoal before meals, adding fibre to your diet, and increasing the protein value of your diet which helps to control hunger, take EGCg, which is found in green tea.”

She added, "Epigallocatechin gallate, which is EGCg, it's an extract of green tea that helps your body to produce adiponectin, which is a hormone that controls unnecessary hunger. It also prevents you from becoming diabetic. So you want higher levels of adiponectin and EGCg in green tea helps to increase adiponectin in your body."

The caption read, "THIS VIDEO IS FOR YOU if you're struggling with unnecessary hunger pangs while trying to lose weight. In today's video, I've shared proven tips to help you control those cravings and stay on track with your weight loss journey."

Now, take a look at some other benefits of green tea.

1. Calming effect: Green tea is a great post-workout beverage since it lowers heart rate.

2. Low-calorie, guilt-free beverage: Sugar-free green tea contains very few calories.

3. Antioxidants: Rich in antioxidants, green tea helps fend off free radicals produced by exercise, which in turn lessens inflammation and pain in the muscles.

