Here Are 5 Nutrient Deficiencies And Tips To Overcome Them

Eating a balanced diet can help you prevent nutrient deficiencies and boost overall health

Nutrient deficiencies refer to the lacking of essential vitamins and minerals in the body that are required for overall health and wellbeing. These deficiencies can result from inadequate food consumption, poor absorption levels, or insufficient nutrient reserves in the body.

Nutrient deficiencies can compromise the immune system, impair cognitive function, and weaken bones, among other health issues. While nutrient deficiencies can affect anyone, certain groups of people are at a higher risk of developing them.

To help us understand and overcome nutrient deficiencies, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares tips to overcome them. “Preventing macro and micronutrient deficiency is crucial and the best way to overcome any nutrient deficiencies is to make sure you are eating a balanced, nutrient-rich diet.” Says the nutritionist.

5 nutrient deficiencies and tips to overcome them according to the nutritionist:

1. Iron

A common nutritional deficiency that can lead to anemia and fatique.

How to overcome it?

Increase iron-rich foods like amaranth, ragi, raisins, lentils, sesame seeds, dark leafy greens.

Enhance absorption by consuming vitamin C-rich foods alongside iron sources.

Cook food in cast iron cookware.

2. Vitamin B12

Vitamin B12 deficiency is very common, especially in vegetarians, vegans, and older adults.

How to overcome it?

Include foods rich in B12 milk, chlorella, yogurt, fresh cheese

If you're unable to meet your vitamin B12 requirements through diet alone, consider taking a vitamin B12 supplement.

3. Vitamin D

Vitamin D a fat-soluble vitamin that functions like a steroid hormone in your body.

How to overcome it?

Get sunlight exposure and consume vitamin D-rich foods like mushrooms, salmon, egg yolks.

Consider a supplement if recommended by a healthcare professional.

4. Iodine

One of the most common nutrient deficiencies that may cause enlargement of the thyroid gland.

How to overcome it?

Use iodized salt (contains iodine) in your cooking and food preparation.

Include natural sources of iodine such as yogurt, dairy products, prunes

5. Vitamin A

Vitamin A deficiency can lead to various health issues, particularly affecting vision and immune function.

How to overcome it?

Include foods rich in vitamin A bajra, green gram dal, amaranth leaves, sweet potato, papaya, mango, sesame seeds.

Vitamin A is a fat-soluble vitamin, meaning it requires dietary fat for absorption. Ensure you consume a balanced intake of healthy fats.

Look at her reel:

“Remember, it's always best to consult a healthcare professional or a registered dietitian for personalized quidance based on your specific needs and health conditions.” She writes at the end.

Nutrient deficiencies are common, and certain groups of people are at a higher risk of developing them than others. It is crucial for individuals to consume a healthy, balanced diet that provides all the necessary vitamins and minerals needed for optimum health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.