Here Are 4 Steps You Can Take To Live Longer And Healthier

Eating healthy is an important aspect of a healthy, happy and long life

Our habits direct the course of our life and quality of life. While certain practices are harmful to our health, following certain lifestyle habits can help boost your mental as we as physical health. To help us do the same, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee shares 4 tips for healthier and longer life.

4 Tips to help you live longer and happier, as per the nutritionist:

Eat half Walk double Laugh triple Love unconditionally

Here's how these practices can benefit you:

Eating in a calorie deficit is an effective way to lose weight and improve overall health. Additionally, eating in a calorie deficit has been linked to improved cardiovascular health and a reduced risk of chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes and certain cancers.

Walking is a great form of low-impact exercise that is beneficial for overall health. It is an excellent way to improve cardiovascular endurance, strengthen muscles, and burn calories. Studies have also found that regular walking can improve mental health, reduce stress levels, and boost cognitive function.

Laughter is often referred to as the best medicine as it has numerous health benefits. It has been found to reduce stress levels, boost mood, and improve overall mental health. Additionally, laughter has been linked to improved immune function, which can help ward off illness.

Research has found that individuals who engage in regular socialising experience reduced stress levels, improved mental health, and even enhanced cognitive function. Additionally, socialising with others can provide support, reduce feelings of loneliness and isolation, and increase feelings of happiness and satisfaction with life.

Overall, eating in a calorie deficit, walking, laughing, and socialising all have significant benefits for overall health and well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.