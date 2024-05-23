Heatwave Red Alert: Watch Out For These Signs And Symptoms Of Heat-Related Illness

Heat stroke, exhaustion, cramps, rash and severe dehydration are some common heat-related illnesses
As the temperature continues to rise in several parts of India, summer-related health issues have become more common than ever. Some of these issues include dehydration, depletion of energy, headaches, rashes, stomach infections and more. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted heatwave to severe heatwave conditions to prevail over parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. For the next five days, IMD has issued a 'red alert' for these states. Severe heatwave increases the likelihood of developing heat-related illnesses in both children and adults. Here are some signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses that you must not ignore this summer.
Symptoms of heat-related illnesses
Heat stroke, heat exhaustion, cramps, rash and severe dehydration are some common heat-related illnesses.
Symptoms are:
- High body temperature
- Nausea and vomiting
- Increased sweating
- Fainting and dizziness
- Muscle cramps
- Altered mental status and confusion
If you have been experiencing these symptoms, it is crucial to seek medical help immediately.
Who are at a higher risk
Heat can affect anyone. However, a few individuals are at a higher risk. Some of these include:
- Babies and young children
- Individuals over 65 years
- Pregnant women
- People who work outdoors
- Those who have limited access to air conditioning and other ways to stay cool
- People with pre-existing medical conditions like diabetes, cardiovascular conditions, kidney issues and other chronic conditions
- People who live in areas with high temperatures
Ways to prevent heat-related illness
- Drink plenty of fluids to prevent dehydration
- Wear loose-fitting, breathable clothes
- Do not step outside during the hottest time of the day
- Take extra precautions if you are at risk
- Eat summer-friendly foods that can keep you cool from the inside
- Avoid hot and heavy meals
- Do not consume dehydrating foods and drinks like coffee and alcohol
- Avoid heavy workouts
As the temperature continues to rise, follow these tips and stay safe.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.