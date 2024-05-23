Heatwave Red Alert: Watch Out For These Signs And Symptoms Of Heat-Related Illness

Heat stroke, exhaustion, cramps, rash and severe dehydration are some common heat-related illnesses

As the temperature continues to rise in several parts of India, summer-related health issues have become more common than ever. Some of these issues include dehydration, depletion of energy, headaches, rashes, stomach infections and more. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted heatwave to severe heatwave conditions to prevail over parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. For the next five days, IMD has issued a 'red alert' for these states. Severe heatwave increases the likelihood of developing heat-related illnesses in both children and adults. Here are some signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses that you must not ignore this summer.

Symptoms of heat-related illnesses

Heat stroke, heat exhaustion, cramps, rash and severe dehydration are some common heat-related illnesses.

Symptoms are:

High body temperature

Nausea and vomiting

Increased sweating

Fainting and dizziness

Muscle cramps

Altered mental status and confusion

If you have been experiencing these symptoms, it is crucial to seek medical help immediately.

Who are at a higher risk

Heat can affect anyone. However, a few individuals are at a higher risk. Some of these include:

Babies and young children

Individuals over 65 years

Pregnant women

People who work outdoors

Those who have limited access to air conditioning and other ways to stay cool

People with pre-existing medical conditions like diabetes, cardiovascular conditions, kidney issues and other chronic conditions

People who live in areas with high temperatures

Ways to prevent heat-related illness

Drink plenty of fluids to prevent dehydration

Wear loose-fitting, breathable clothes

Do not step outside during the hottest time of the day

Take extra precautions if you are at risk

Eat summer-friendly foods that can keep you cool from the inside

Avoid hot and heavy meals

Do not consume dehydrating foods and drinks like coffee and alcohol

Avoid heavy workouts

As the temperature continues to rise, follow these tips and stay safe.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.