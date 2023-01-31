Heart Health: How To Lower Risk Of Myocardial Infarction In Winter Months

Heart attack can be triggered by the winter cold

Be mindful that cold weather can cause arteries to constrict, reducing the amount of blood reaching the heart. Strenuous activities can significantly tax the heart and cause a heart attack when combined with low temperatures. As your body works harder than usual to stay warm if you have heart disease, you may have chest pain in the cold.

While the cold weather causes the arteries to tighten, slowing the flow of blood and lowering the supply of oxygen to the heart muscles, your heart has to work twice as hard in the winter to pump oxygen throughout your body to keep you warm. As a result, wintertime is when blood clots, strokes, and heart attacks are more likely to occur.

In addition, as the temperature drops, your blood pressure and cholesterol levels rise, increasing your risk of having a heart attack. Continue reading as we share preventive measures that help lower your risk of myocardial infarction in the winter months.

Measures to lower the risk of myocardial infarction in winter:

1. Eat right

Wintertime comfort food cravings are typical, but when it comes to your diet, balance is key. Around this time of year, this is also true. Even while it may be tempting to consume hearty, stodgy foods in the winter, it's crucial to provide your body with the nutrients it requires to be healthy. Fruits and vegetables are a great source of important vitamins and minerals that strengthen your immune system and increase your resistance to illnesses like pneumonia, flu, and the common cold.

2. Stay active

Many of us stay indoors and increase our sedentary behaviour as the weather becomes colder. Additionally, you're probably spending more time inside than usual because of the pandemic. Exercise at home using circuit training, yoga, or aerobic dance videos, as well as household duties like vacuuming, to stay in shape. Exercise can potentially reduce stress. Stress can also damage your heart, as you may have already heard. You may also seek professional help if needed.

3. Beware of the flu

A new year might be an excellent opportunity to assess our health and make sure we're taking all reasonable precautions to preserve it. The flu can have potentially significant effects and is more frequently distributed throughout the winter. You're more likely to get it if you're older and already have a heart issue, but there may be other causes as well, such as living with a weak person or doing a job that requires you to interact with lots of people.

4. Take care of your heart

In colder climates, your heart has to work much harder to maintain blood flow throughout your body. You're less likely to experience complications if you develop a cold when the cool season comes in if your heart health and underlying diseases are well-managed. By taking your prescription as prescribed, you may support your heart health in a significant way. You can maintain your routine by adhering to a timetable, setting reminders, and ordering repeat prescriptions.

Keep these points in mind to make sure to stay safe through winter.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.