Heart Health: Make These 5 Lifestyle Changes To Reduce Bad Cholesterol

A healthy diet and lifestyle can help maintain cholesterol levels

Cholesterol is a waxy substance found in the blood. The build-up of cholesterol levels, beyond normal levels, can pose serious risks to health, leading to heart attacks and strokes. While there are different types of cholesterol, LDL ( low-density lipoprotein) is the one harmful and increases the risk of heart disease. Although medications can help improve cholesterol, nutritionist Lovneet Batra, in her latest Instagram post, highlights how certain lifestyle changes can help keep bad cholesterol in check.

5 ways to maintain healthy cholesterol levels.

1. Eat heart-healthy foods

The nutritionist suggests reducing the consumption of saturated fats, which are primarily found in red meat and full-fat dairy products. She also advises us to eliminate trans fats from our diet. Trans fats, sometimes listed on food labels as "partially hydrogenated vegetable oil," are often used in margarine and store-bought cookies. "Eat foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids" and "increase soluble fibre," she adds. Omega-3 fatty acids are found in food items like A2 cow ghee, salmon, walnuts, and flaxseeds.

2. Exercise regularly

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra urges people to increase their physical activity and exercise on most days as it helps in improving their cholesterol.

3. Quit smoking

"Smoking lowers HDL cholesterol as by quitting, smokers can lower their LDL cholesterol and increase their HDL cholesterol levels. It can also help protect their arteries," the health expert adds.

4. Maintain healthy body weight

Overweight and obesity lead to bad cholesterol. Therefore, a weight loss of as little as 5% to 10% can help improve cholesterol numbers.

5. Drink alcohol in moderation

The nutritionist advises one drink a day for healthy adults, which includes women of all ages and men older than the age of 65. And, up to two drinks a day for men of age 65 or younger. Too much alcohol can lead to serious health problems.

It is also important to get cholesterol levels checked regularly to avoid any severe complication.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.