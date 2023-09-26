Heart Health: Here's How Stress Can Affect Your Cholesterol Levels

High cholesterol levels can increase the risk of heart attack

High cholesterol is a common issue affecting millions of people. While we commonly associate it with unhealthy diet, lack of exercise, genetics, and certain medical conditions, there is an intriguing link to stress that is often overlooked. In a recent Instagram video, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee highlights the impact of stress on cholesterol levels, supported by research findings. It turns out that the more we stress over day-to-day issues and nurture anger and hostility within ourselves, the higher our cholesterol levels may climb. This connection can be traced back to cortisol levels, which tend to surge during periods of stress, subsequently elevating cholesterol levels.

Stress and cholesterol: Here's the link

Anjali Mukerjee further explains that stress does not just elevate your LDL cholesterol (the bad cholesterol) but also increases triglycerides, a type of blood fat. To keep your cholesterol in check, it is essential to stay calm and composed. She advises maintaining a calm demeanour the day before getting your lipid profile tested because stress on that day can affect the results of the test you take the next day. Managing stress is not only beneficial for your overall health but also ensures accurate cholesterol measurements.

People often recommend eating dark chocolate to reduce cholesterol. In a prior Instagram post, Mukerjee says that dark chocolate is beneficial but should be eaten in moderation. She writes, "Dark chocolate is a good source of an antioxidant called catechins. There is also evidence that cocoa may help prevent the oxidation of blood cholesterol and decrease the tendency for blood clotting. However, it must still be consumed in moderation."

She further states, "Studies show that intake of Cocoa powder (in dark chocolate) helps reduce cholesterol due to the presence of polyphenols & flavonoids in cocoa. So, cocoa derivatives such as at least 70% dark chocolate contain a high amount of polyphenols, which are responsible for improved health by raising good cholesterol (HDL), lowering blood pressure & blood sugar levels & reducing the risk of heart disease. Please note that using Cacao powder is better than using cocoa powder as it is richer in Polyphenols." Read the full story here.

So follow Anjali Mukerjee's advice and keep your cholesterol levels in check.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.