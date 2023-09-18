Heart Health: 6 Expert Tips That Can Help Lower Cholesterol Levels

Staying physically active can help maintain healthy cholesterol levels

Poor cholesterol levels have become increasingly common across all age groups. When cholesterol levels rise in our body, it can pave the way for various health complications. Excess cholesterol can accumulate in our arteries, forming plaque and causing the narrowing of blood vessels. This narrowing restricts blood flow, subsequently elevating the risk of heart disease, heart attacks, and strokes. It is crucial to maintain and regulate cholesterol levels within a healthy range. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra offers practical advice on reducing cholesterol levels in her recent Instagram stories. Her straightforward recommendations include quitting smoking, consuming healthy fats, and engaging in regular exercise, all of which contribute to managing and lowering cholesterol levels effectively.

Simple tips from expert to lower cholesterol levels:

1. Choose healthier fats

2. Boost your soluble fibre intake

3. Include omega-3-rich foods in your diet

4. Stay active with regular exercise.

5. Manage your weight

6. Quit smoking

Some more tips for a healthy heart

Nutritionist Batra keeps sharing heart-healthy tips on Instagram. Recently, she posted a reel with a list of foods that help maintain healthy cholesterol levels. Here are the items on her list:

1. Legumes: Foods like beans, lentils and chickpeas are cholesterol fighters. They are abundant in soluble fibre, which forms a gel-like substance in your digestive system, latching onto cholesterol and removing it from your body. Legumes contain plant sterols, natural compounds that mimic cholesterol's structure, further contributing to its reduction.

2. Nuts: Nuts, particularly almonds, are brimming with monounsaturated fats and L-arginine, an amino acid crucial for nitric oxide production, aiding in blood pressure regulation. They also pack phytosterols, substances resembling cholesterol, which actively hinder cholesterol absorption in your intestines, actively lowering cholesterol levels.

3. Apples: Apples are a source of polyphenols, compounds that may positively influence cholesterol levels.

4. Garlic: Allicin, a compound in garlic, not only imparts that distinct flavour but also plays a role in cholesterol management by potentially reducing total cholesterol and "bad" LDL cholesterol levels.

5. Whole Grains: Oats and barley, whole grains par excellence, offer beta-glucan, a soluble fibre known for its effectiveness in lowering "bad" LDL cholesterol.

6. Leafy Greens: Kale and spinach, dark leafy greens, feature lutein and other carotenoids associated with a decreased risk of heart disease. Incorporating these foods into your diet can help maintain healthy cholesterol levels and promote overall heart health.

So follow these tips and reduce your cholesterol levels naturally.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.