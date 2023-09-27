Heart Health: 5 Things To Keep In Mind Before Taking Cholesterol Test Or Lipid Panel

You should stay stress free before taking a cholesterol test

Taking care of our heart health is incredibly important. This involves regular exercise, maintaining a healthy diet and managing stress to ensure our heart's well-being. Additionally, it is crucial to undergo health tests from time to time. It is a practice most of us follow. However, what many may not realise is that seemingly simple factors like water consumption, stress levels, and alcohol intake can disrupt the accuracy of these tests.

Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee shares a helpful Instagram reel to suggest five essential pre-test considerations for cholesterol tests or complete lipid panels. These tips shed light on maintaining the reliability of health assessments and ensuring they truly reflect our well-being.

1. Fasting period: Ensure you fast for a minimum of 10-12 hours before the test. Even consuming seemingly harmless items like green tea or black coffee can affect the results. Such intake can elevate your triglyceride and LDL levels, leading to inaccurate readings. So, adhere to the fasting period diligently.

2. Avoid alcohol: Refrain from alcohol consumption for at least 48 hours before the test. Drinking alcohol within two days before the test can yield false outcomes. It is crucial to keep this in mind to obtain accurate readings.

3. Limit fatty meals: Steer clear of fatty meals for at least 48 hours before the test. This dietary choice ensures the reliability of the test results. Consuming high-fat foods in this period can affect the accuracy of the readings.

4. Stay hydrated: Prior to the test, maintain proper hydration. Dehydration can cause your cholesterol levels to appear high, leading to false readings. Drinking adequate water will help in obtaining genuine results.

5. Manage stress: Keep your stress levels in check for the 48 hours leading up to the test. Stressful activities and a hectic lifestyle during this period can adversely impact your cholesterol levels. Stress tends to influence cholesterol, so maintaining a calm and composed demeanour is crucial to obtaining accurate results.

Take a look at Anjali Mukerjee's reel below:

So next time you go for health tests, you know all the steps you need to follow.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.