Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Antioxidants And Fibre: Here's How These 3 Nutrients Boost Heart Health

A healthy diet and lifestyle can help boost heart health

With the alarming rise in the number of people affected by heart disease, it is crucial for us to prioritise our health and embrace a healthy lifestyle. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee recently used her Instagram timeline to address this pressing issue. In her caption, she sent out a warning, stating, "Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death worldwide?" In her video, Anjali Mukerjee sheds light on three vital nutrients that play a pivotal role in maintaining a healthy heart. As per the nutritionist, Omega-3 fats, fibre and antioxidants all help in promoting heart health and general well-being.

In the caption, the expert wrote, "It's a scary statistic, but the good news is that there are steps we can take to protect our heart health. One of the most important ways to do this is by ensuring we get enough of the three key nutrients that are essential for heart health," and shared the following information about the nutrients

3 essential nutrients for a healthy heart

1. Omega-3 fatty acids

Omega-3 fats, found in fatty fish like salmon, avocado, chia seeds, walnuts and soybeans, offer a multitude of heart-protective benefits. They help to thin the blood, reducing the risk of blood clots and lowering blood pressure. Additionally, they promote heart health by reducing inflammation, thereby decreasing the chances of developing heart disease. Including these omega-3-rich foods in your diet can significantly contribute to a healthier heart.

2. Fibre

Fibre plays a critical role in maintaining heart health. It is abundantly found in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes and nuts. This nutrient is essential for reducing cholesterol levels as it prevents the absorption of cholesterol from the intestines. By incorporating fibre into your diet, you can not only lower cholesterol but also control blood sugar levels, aiding in diabetes management, and ultimately reducing the risk of heart disease. Moreover, fibre helps control body weight by promoting satiety and supporting healthy digestion. Prioritising fibre-rich foods is key to protecting your heart.

3. Antioxidants

Antioxidants are vital for maintaining a healthy heart. These powerful compounds combat the formation of free radicals, which are harmful molecules that damage cells, promote inflammation and increase the risk of heart disease. By consuming foods rich in antioxidants like berries, citrus fruits, leafy greens and nuts, you can counteract free radical activity and protect your cells from further damage. Integrating these antioxidant-packed foods into your diet contributes to a stronger, healthier heart.

Take a look at her video below:

In addition to these essential nutrients, it's important to note that maintaining a healthy lifestyle is crucial for optimal heart health. Regular exercise, following a balanced diet, and ensuring adequate intake of nutrients and vitamins are all key factors in safeguarding your heart. By adopting these habits, you can take proactive steps towards protecting your heart and enjoying a long, healthy life.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.