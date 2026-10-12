Osteoporosis develops when bones lose density and become weaker, increasing the risk of fractures. It is more common with age, particularly among postmenopausal women, but older men and people with certain health conditions can also develop it. Long periods of bed rest, a sedentary lifestyle, chronic illnesses and inadequate nutrition can all contribute to bone loss.

Your bone health in later life is influenced by what happens much earlier. The body builds most of its peak bone mass by the third decade of life, usually between 20 and 30 years. People who are physically active and exercise regularly during these years tend to develop greater bone strength, which can provide a better reserve as bone density gradually declines with age.

Building bone strength early

Exercise plays an important role in building and maintaining bone mass. Activities that make your bones support your body weight, such as brisk walking, running and suitable low impact sports, can stimulate bone formation. Strength training can also help improve muscle strength and physical stability, which may reduce the risk of falls and fractures later in life.

The benefit is greater when physical activity becomes a regular part of life rather than something started only after bone loss is detected. If you are young, your exercise habits can influence the amount of bone mass you carry into later adulthood. If you are older, staying active can help slow further loss and maintain mobility.

Calcium needs more than milk

Milk and other dairy products are useful sources of calcium, but depending entirely on dairy foods for bone health is not enough. As people age, gastrointestinal problems and other health conditions can affect the absorption of nutrients, including calcium.

Your diet can include several calcium rich foods. Small fish that are eaten with their bones, ragi, millets and almonds can contribute to calcium intake. A varied diet is more practical than relying on a single food or supplement.

Vitamin D also matters because it helps the body absorb calcium. When vitamin D levels are low, simply increasing calcium intake may not provide the expected benefit. Depending on your age, diet, sun exposure and medical needs, your doctor may recommend vitamin D supplementation.

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Smoking can accelerate bone loss

Smoking is another preventable factor that can affect bone health. Chronic smokers are at greater risk of developing osteoporosis earlier because smoking can interfere with normal bone metabolism and contribute to bone loss.

If you smoke, quitting can benefit your bones along with your heart, lungs and overall health. Limiting prolonged inactivity is also important. Extended periods of bed rest can lead to rapid loss of bone and muscle strength, particularly in older adults.

Know when you need a bone density test

Osteoporosis can progress without obvious symptoms until a fracture occurs. This makes screening important for people at higher risk. Postmenopausal women and older men should discuss bone density assessment with their doctor, particularly when other risk factors are present.

A bone mineral density test, commonly called a DEXA or BMD scan, measures bone density and helps identify osteoporosis. A T-score of -2.5 or lower is used to define osteoporosis in standard diagnostic criteria.

Testing becomes particularly relevant when there is a history of fractures, prolonged inactivity, significant bone loss or other conditions that increase risk. Early detection allows treatment to begin before a serious fracture changes your mobility and independence.

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Treatment when osteoporosis is diagnosed

Lifestyle measures remain important after osteoporosis is diagnosed, but they may not be enough on their own. Depending on your age, fracture risk, bone density and other medical factors, your doctor may recommend medicines that slow bone loss or help build new bone.

Bisphosphonates are commonly used antiresorptive medicines. Other options may include denosumab, bone building medicines such as recombinant parathyroid hormone, and selected treatments for postmenopausal women. Calcitonin has a more limited role and may be considered in selected situations.

Calcium and vitamin D supplementation may also be prescribed when dietary intake or vitamin D levels are inadequate. Treatment should be chosen based on your individual fracture risk and medical history rather than started without assessment.

Protecting bone health is a long term process. The most useful steps are straightforward. Stay physically active, include calcium rich foods in your diet, maintain adequate vitamin D, avoid smoking and address prolonged inactivity early. If you are in a higher risk group, ask your doctor whether a DEXA scan is appropriate. Building and protecting bone strength can help you remain mobile and independent as you age.

(By Dr. Harekrushna Sahu, Consultant - Orthopaedics & Spine Surgery, Manipal Hospital Bhubaneshwar)

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