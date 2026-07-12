Your gut does much more than just digesting food. Gut health can impact the immune system, energy and brain function. When your gut is not healthy, you may experience problems such as bloating, constipation, indigestion, tiredness and stomach discomfort.

Many try different diets or supplements to fix these issues, but sometimes simple daily habits can make a big difference.

According to lifestyle coach, entrepreneur and author Luke Coutinho, improving gut health does not always have to be complicated. In a recent social media post, he shared the three simple things he'll focus on if he had to reset his gut from the beginning.

Taking to Instagram, Luke Coutinho explained, “For seven days I would stop eating outside food. No ultra-processed, no processed, just home-cooked simple meals. Next thing I would do, I would sit down, I will chew my food, I will bless my food, I will be grateful for my food. I would chew it until it's almost liquid in my mouth and then I would swallow it. That's what I would do.”

“I would stop late-night meals, I would keep a gap of at least 3 to 4 hours between my dinner and my bedtime and when I wake up in the morning, the first thing I would do is connect with natural light to align my circadian rhythm, which is natural with the gut.”

Luke Coutinho says that improving gut health does not have to be complicated. He believes that simple daily habits are more effective than always looking for the next probiotic or expensive supplement. According to him, many focus on buying health products but forget the basic habits that actually support a healthy gut.

He explains that if these basic lifestyle habits are ignored, even costly supplements may not give the expected results.

His advice is to build a strong foundation first and keep things simple instead of depending only on products.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.