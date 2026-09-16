Whenever we talk about protein, eggs, fish, dairy and chicken often top the list. But it is important to explore more alternatives and understand what other nutritious options can be added to our diet. Ever heard of edamame? No, it's not green beans! We often hear celebrities talk about edamame, but this little green soybean still seems unfamiliar to many Indian households. So, what exactly is it? In a video shared on Instagram, gastroenterologist Pal Manickam sheds light on edamame, explaining what it is, its nutritional benefits and why it could be worth adding to your diet. “Let's discuss the gut-friendly edamame, which not every Indian household talks about, but you should,” Dr Pal says.

Explaining its origin and how it is consumed in different forms, he says, “Edamame comes from soybeans. Usually soybeans are young, green, and then it matures into a hardened shell, and that is what we use as tofu or soy chunks.” The health expert adds that when these soybeans are harvested young and green, while they are still soft before getting hardened, they are called edamame.

Dr Pal explains that edamame is a huge deal for vegetarians as it is one of the few plant foods that provides complete protein, meaning it contains all nine essential amino acids that the body cannot produce on its own.

The doctor shares a humorous anecdote about introducing edamame to his mother. He says, “My mom is a vegetarian, and I bought edamame for her. She looked at the bag, and she started crying.” He then recalls her reaction, saying, “This Madurai shopkeeper has cheated my son. Green beans are only 50 Rs, and he has sold it for Rs 500.”

He explains that he tried to clarify the mix-up, telling her, “Amma, this is not green beans. It's edamame.” But she was still determined to find the shopkeeper, asking, “Which shop is this? I will come and ask! Don't cheat my son!” she said.

Moving on to its nutritional value, the doctor informs, “About 100 grams of edamame provides 11 grams of protein, 5 grams of fibre and only 120 calories.”

Dr Pal also shares how to prepare and eat edamame.

You can boil the pod for 4-5 minutes and add chaat masala or salt and pepper. “You can pick up a pod, place one end in your mouth and squeeze and pull it through your teeth to pop the beans out. The pod is then discarded, while the beans are eaten. Yes, I know it is very costly, but you should discard the pod,” he adds.

The doctor also points out that frozen edamame is readily available in big supermarkets and says it is completely fine to use frozen food. “You can microwave it, reheat it; nothing will happen,” he concludes.

Now that you know the importance of edamame, don't forget to include it in your diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.