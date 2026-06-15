Juices are consumed for a variety of reasons in the summer season. The problem with choosing the right juice for the summer is whether to choose the packaged version or go for the cold-pressed version. Both varieties are available, and most people believe that both are fruit-based, so their impact must be hydrating. But science says otherwise. When it comes to summer hydration, the World Health Organization (WHO) says that water is necessary along with the specially formulated oral rehydration salts, or ORS. Furthermore, the high sugar concentration in juices can slow down water absorption in the gut, which affects summer hydration.

Juices are liquids that operate on the concept of osmolarity (the concentration of particles dissolved in a fluid) to show how sugary drinks pull water out of tissues instead of pushing it in. Cold-pressed juices have gained traction for their health benefits and are supposed to reduce the amount of added sugars, additives, and synthetic food colours that cause long-term health damage. This is why reading the juice label is of utmost importance, as the ingredients used can cause side effects when consumed for a prolonged period. Be it the effect on gut functioning or the utilisation of water in the body, there are various reasons to rethink the juice in your hand.

Differences Between Packaged Juices And Cold-Pressed Juices

Research published in the Nutrients journal confirms that juicing of fruits and vegetables, while marketed for easy weight loss, affects the gut and oral health in a negative manner. This is because of the lack of soluble and insoluble fibre that affects how people digest their juices. While it is present in whole fruits and vegetables, this makes it beneficial for the gut to readily absorb the nutrients.

The extraction method of packaged juice affects its nutritional value. The high-speed spinning metal blades used for juicing and then tetra-packaging to increase its shelf life make it a hidden sugar bomb. The added sugar on average in packaged juices can lead to sudden blood sugar spikes and falls, affecting overall energy levels and impacting the pancreas.

On the other hand, cold-pressed juices are squeezed slowly between two heavy plates, which affects their nutritional value and fibre content.

Heat exposure of packaged juices is a major factor that influences how they will impact your internal health. Packaged juices make use of high heat (pasteurisation / ultra-high temperature) that can change the impact of fruits and vegetables on the gut.

The method of extraction for packaged juices makes it oxidise much faster, while this is not the case for cold-pressed juices.

The shelf life of packaged juices is 3-4 months, depending on the formulation of ingredients, but when it comes to cold-pressed juices, they need constant refrigeration.

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Which Is More Hydrating?

Packaged juices and cold-pressed juices contain potassium and magnesium, the key minerals that are needed for hydration. But their properties, due to the way they are prepared and stored, influence the hydrating factor.

Packaged juices contain a large amount of added sugars and can even use high-fructose corn syrup, which makes the flavour profile pleasing, but the health benefits disappear.

Their impact on metabolism is another factor that determines the hydration factor of each of them. Packaged juices spike blood sugar and create an environment wherein the small intestine draws water from your bloodstream into your gut, which can worsen mild dehydration symptoms.

Nutrient Retention And Health Risks

Cold-pressed juices utilise the process of cold pressing and avoid thermal processing; heat-sensitive vitamins (like vitamin C and B-complex) and raw enzymes remain structurally intact.

There are significant health risks attached to consuming packaged juices, especially with regard to insulin spikes and the impact on liver functioning.

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Which Should You Buy?

When it comes to choosing between packaged juices and cold-pressed juices, you need to keep their impact on the body in mind.

For pure hydration purposes, the WHO has established that drinking water throughout the day is essential.

For high nutrient density, cold-pressed juice is superior but comes at a premium price point and requires immediate consumption.

For emergency convenience, make sure that you opt for 100% unsweetened packaged juice if no other option exists, but portion control (limiting to 150 ml) is critical to minimise the side effects on health.

Packaged juices and cold-pressed juices are beneficial for hydration, provided their quantity is controlled. Nutritional research highlights that cold-pressed juices are better due to their composition, but even though this is the case, their quantity needs to be regulated.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.