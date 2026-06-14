Snacking is often seen as the easiest way to satisfy hunger between meals. But what many people do not realise is that not all snacks are created equal. Two foods may look similar when served in the same bowl or cup, yet their calorie and nutrition content can be completely different.

Most people don't measure snacks in grams. Instead, they grab a handful of nuts, fill a bowl with popcorn, or munch on chips while watching a movie. This is why understanding portion sizes and nutrition can make a big difference to your overall diet.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra highlights this point in an Instagram post that compares the calories and protein content of popular snacks using a simple measure: one cup.

The results were surprising.

According to the post, one cup of air-popped popcorn contains just 31 calories and 1 gram of protein. In comparison, one cup of peanuts packs a whopping 827 calories and 38 grams of protein. That is a difference of nearly 800 calories in the same-sized serving.

Here's a quick look at some of the snacks mentioned:

Air-popped popcorn: 31 calories, 1g protein

Puffed rice (murmura): 48 calories, 1g protein

Roasted makhana: 70 calories, 2g protein

Potato chips: 149 calories, 2g protein

Roasted chana: 303 calories, 18g protein

Mixed nuts: 814 calories, 23g protein

Peanuts: 827 calories, 38g protein

"The thing about snacking is that most of us don't think in grams. We think in cups, handfuls, bowls," Batra wrote.

The post also points out that calorie-dense foods like nuts and roasted chana are not unhealthy. In fact, they offer plenty of protein and can keep you full for longer. The key is portion control. Because they are packed with nutrients and calories, you usually need much less than you think.

On the other hand, snacks such as chips and puffed rice may be lower in calories per cup, but they don't offer much protein or fibre. As a result, hunger can return quickly.

For everyday munching, especially when you're craving something crunchy, Batra suggests lighter options such as popcorn and makhana. His message is simple: the cup isn't the problem. Knowing what goes into it is what really matters.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.