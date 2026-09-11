Anaemia is a common issue among women in India. It occurs when your blood lacks healthy red blood cells or haemoglobin. Haemoglobin is essential because it allows red blood cells to carry vital oxygen from the lungs to the rest of the body. When there is insufficient oxygen delivery, organs and tissues cannot function optimally. This can lead to symptoms such as severe fatigue, dizziness, weakness, breathlessness, and difficulty concentrating. While anaemia needs appropriate medical intervention, consuming iron-rich foods is an effective strategy for prevention. Recently, drumstick soup has become popular as a solution for iron deficiency.

Drumstick soup is typically made by combining drumsticks with lentils, both of which are excellent sources of iron. However, many people are unaware that they can enhance the iron content of this nutritious dish by adding drumstick leaves in addition to the pods.

Drumstick pods vs leaves: Which has more iron?

While preparing drumstick soup, most individuals typically use drumstick pods. However, the leaves of this plant, popularly known as moringa, contain a high concentration of iron.

While both parts come from the exact same plant, Moringa oleifera, the leaves are a dense, power-packed reservoir of micronutrients, providing roughly 7 to 11 times more iron per serving than the green pods.

To effectively boost your iron levels and combat conditions like anaemia, fresh moringa leaves or dried moringa leaf powder are the superior choice.

Iron content in moringa leaves

Dried powder roughly contains 25 mg to 28.2 mg of iron per 100g

Fresh moringa leaves contain 4 mg to 7 mg of iron per 100g

On the other hand, a 100-gram serving of fresh drumstick pods contains about 0.36 mg of iron.

Tips for maximum benefit:

Pair with vitamin C

Even though moringa has built-in Vitamin C, squeezing a fresh lemon over your moringa dishes will further boost your body's iron absorption.

Avoid overcooking

If using fresh leaves, add them toward the very end of cooking, much like spinach, to ensure heat doesn't destroy the sensitive vitamins.

Start small with powder

If you are using concentrated moringa powder, start with just half a teaspoon daily to let your digestive system adapt to its high fibre and nutrient density.

Other benefits of moringa leaves

Reduces anaemia risk

Moringa leaves are one of the richest plant-based sources of iron. They are also well-packed with Vitamin C, which is critical because it helps your gut effectively absorb plant-based iron.

Lowers blood sugar levels

Moringa leaves can help lower blood sugar levels effectively. They contain plant compounds called isothiocyanates, which help regulate insulin sensitivity.

Powerful anti-inflammatory properties

Chronic inflammation is the root cause of many long-term diseases, including arthritis and heart disease. Moringa leaves are loaded with components that can help reduce cellular inflammation.

Lowers cholesterol

High cholesterol is directly linked to an increased risk of heart disease. Moringa leaves work similarly to fibre-rich foods and certain heart medications by naturally lowering lipid and cholesterol levels in the blood.

While diet can effectively help boost iron levels naturally, you should see a doctor for anaemia if you experience unexplained, persistent fatigue, or if you develop clear warning signs of oxygen deprivation.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.