We have all been there – enjoying a delicious meal, only to be hit later with that uncomfortable burning sensation creeping up the chest. Heartburn is one of the most common digestive complaints, yet many people do not realise that everyday foods can either soothe the discomfort or make it significantly worse. Your diet plays a major role in managing acid reflux and heartburn symptoms.

Dr Saurabh Sethi ranks common foods that are good or bad for your digestive system. While some reduce irritation, others can trigger excess stomach acid and leave you reaching for relief.

Foods That Calm Acid Reflux

Ginger tea - It contains powerful anti-inflammatory compounds that soothe the gastrointestinal tract and reduce the overall frequency of acid reflux. Banana - This low-acid fruit coats an irritated oesophageal lining, helping reduce discomfort. Its high pectin content helps food pass smoothly through the digestive system. Oatmeal - A healthy whole grain that absorbs excess acid directly in the stomach. Fennel - This crunchy vegetable features a low pH level that may help counteract strong stomach acid. Melons - Watermelon, cantaloupe and honeydew are highly alkaline fruits that help balance stomach pH. Their high water content can dilute stomach acid and minimise painful burning sensations. Chamomile tea - The beverage has natural sedative properties that may help reduce stress-induced acid reflux flare-ups. Lean turkey and chicken - Skinless, low-fat poultry options are generally easy for the stomach to digest. Aloe vera juice - It acts as a natural cooling agent that may help reduce inflammation in the oesophagus.

Foods That Trigger Heartburn

Coffee - The drink contains high levels of caffeine, which can relax the lower oesophageal sphincter muscle. Tomatoes - They are naturally rich in citric and malic acids, which can lower stomach pH levels. Chocolate - Its high fat content slows overall digestion, causing food to remain in the stomach longer. Spicy food - It contains compounds that may slow digestion and increase digestive discomfort in some people. Onions - The vegetable is packed with fermentable oligosaccharides that can cause gas, bloating and upward pressure on the stomach. Citrus fruits - Oranges, lemons and grapefruits are highly acidic and may irritate an inflamed oesophagus. Alcohol - When it comes into direct contact with the stomach lining, it can strip away its protective mucus barrier and irritate the gut lining. Fried foods - Their high grease and fat content require more digestive effort, significantly delaying stomach emptying.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.