Healthy Breakfast Options: 3 Foods To Eat Before The Morning Brew

Drinking coffee on an empty stomach may trigger anxiety

Do you start your day with a cup of tea or coffee? Well, you are not alone. Many find it difficult to continue with their day-to-day activities without their daily dose of caffeine. However, this might not be the healthiest choice. Starting your day with caffeine may affect your health in many ways. When consumed on an empty stomach, caffeine may contribute to anxiety, digestive issues, increased acidity, stress, dehydration and impaired nutrient absorption. To avoid these, you must first have something and then sip your caffeine. To help you start your day on a healthy note, we have a list of foods you can have before the morning brew.

Foods to eat on an empty stomach

In an Instagram post, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared a list of foods you can start your day with. Let's take a look at these:

"Prime your morning with these foods," she mentioned in the caption of the video.

1. A fruit first

Starting your day with some fresh fruits is extremely nourishing to your overall health. "A piece of fruit like a banana or apple provides natural sugars, gently waking up your metabolism without overwhelming it," the nutritionist mentioned in the caption of the video.

2. Nuts for balance

Nuts are a powerhouse of essential nutrients. They are handy and can be consumed anytime, anywhere. The nutritionist explained that a small handful of nuts can offer healthy fats and essential protein that can help balance the stimulant effect of caffeine.

3. The goodness of yoghurt

Yoghurt is another source of protein that can help perfectly start your day. It is also a probiotic that can help ensure a healthy gut.

"A serving of yoghurt not only gives you a protein boost but also supports gut health with its probiotics," Batra wrote in the caption.

Try having these foods before your tea or coffee to mitigate the harsh effects of caffeine on an empty stomach.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.