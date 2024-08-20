Have You Been Eating Your Salad The Wrong Way? Nutritionist Reveals

A salad diverse in healthy fats can help boost nutrient absorption

When searching for a low-calorie entrée or side dish to enjoy, the first thing that pops up in anyone's mind is salad. As there are so many different kinds of salad toppings, ingredients, and sauces to choose from, there can be a big difference in the number of calories in a salad. Nutritionist Palak Nagpal shares how adding fats to your plate of greens can up your salad game. In a video shared on Instagram, Palak says, "You've been eating your salad the wrong way. Did you know that adding healthy fats like olive oil, avocado, nuts, seeds and nut butter to your salad helps you absorb vitamins A, B, D, E and K and also improves absorption of antioxidants? Now these nutrients improve your vision, strengthen your immune system and keep your skin glowing. The salad and fat combination keeps you full for a long time and reduces your urge to snack later. So, next time you make a salad, don't forget to add some good fats."

Look at her post:

In the caption of the post, Palak Nagpal gave a few options for good fat sources

Avocado is a rich source of monounsaturated fats. Olive oil dressing brings antioxidants and heart-healthy fats to your meal. Nuts and seeds like almonds, walnuts, pumpkin seeds or flaxseeds are loaded with omega-3 fatty acids. Cheese, the nutritionist said that you can opt for feta, goat cheese or parmesan cheese. Olives are great if you are someone who wants a tangy texture. Go for green olives are they are rich in good fats. Salmon or tuna and other fatty fish are rich in omega 3s can be added to make a hearty and nutritious salad. Eggs the expert said are loaded with protein. Coconut especially unsweetened coconut is loaded with saturated fats. As per Palak, almond butter or peanut butter “can be incorporated into dressings for added creaminess and a boost of healthy fats."

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.