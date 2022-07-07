Have A Desk Job? 5 Exercises If You Sit A Lot

Planks are a great exercise to promote better blood circulation

Sitting in any position for long hours is unhealthy for the body even if you are sitting in a good posture. Your body requires movement to better circulate blood across the body and to also regulate all other body functions to its best abilities.

Having a desk job can mean long hours in the same spot. Sitting for long hours in one position can pose harm to your health in short term and long term. It can cause chronic conditions related to joints, muscles, heart, and other body parts. In this article, we discuss some easy-to-perform exercises for you if you happen to sit a lot.

5 exercises if you sit a lot:

1. Walk

Walking is one of the easiest and most effortless ways to inculcate some movement in the body. Sitting in a spot or one position for long hours can hinder blood circulation in the body. Walking helps better circulation and also promotes the production of happy hormones which can further improve your productivity.

2. Planks

Planking is an easy-to-follow exercise that focuses on strengthening the core. Furthermore, doing planks can better your back posture which is often hindered due to sitting for long periods of time. Planks are high-impact and hence require some practice. Planks are performed by resting your forearms and toes on the ground and trying to hold your body weight solely through them. You can perform planks for 1 minute into 2-4 sets.

3. Stretching

Stretching is another great easy-to-follow exercise if you want to increase body movement without putting effort and time. Stretching is a low-impact and low-intensity exercise that can be performed throughout the day. You can incorporate various kinds of stretching exercises to promote better blood circulation. Stretching has also been proven to better posture which is often a worrying issue for people with desk jobs.

4. Squats

Squats are another great way to strengthen your legs as well as glutes. Sitting in one spot for long durations of the day can cause severe harm to your legs as well as glutes (hip muscles). Hence, incorporating some glutes and leg exercises can ensure your body stays healthy. Squats can be performed by keeping your feet apart (farther from the shoulders) and then bending your legs 5-7 inches down. Hold for a second and rise. Repeat at least 20-30 times into 2-5 sets a few times a week.

5. Yoga

Yoga is another proven workout regime known for its benefits on the body and the body's blood circulation. You can incorporate yoga into your routine over the weekend, early morning, or even after work. Yoga poses such as balasana, prayanamas, cat-cow pose, etc. have all been linked to betting posture, reducing stress, and promoting better bodily functions.

In conclusion, if sitting for long hours at one spot is unavoidable, make sure to compensate for it. Exercising regularly and providing your body with the movement it needs is the key to a healthy and happy body. Prolonged sitting has been shown to cause severe complications to various parts of the body. We also encourage you to stretch throughout the day.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.