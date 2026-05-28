Australia's health minister said on Thursday the quarantine period for repatriated passengers on a Dutch-flagged luxury cruise ship hit by a hantavirus outbreak will be extended to 42 days total until June 23.

Four Australian citizens, a permanent resident and one resident of New Zealand have been quarantined at a facility near Perth in Western Australia since returning on May 15.

They were initially due to remain there until June 5 but the quarantine has been extended following advice from authorities, Health Minister Mark Butler said.

"The passengers have been informed about the advice and the decision of the government. I'm happy to say they remain well," Butler added.

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