Hairfall Due To Diabetes? Follow These Tips To Reduce Hair Loss

Diabetes can lead to hair loss through stress

Diabetes is a chronic condition that occurs when the body is not able to produce enough insulin or properly use the insulin it produces. Hair loss is a common problem that affects people worldwide. Many people are not aware that diabetes can lead to hair loss, but it can.

There are different types of hair loss, but the most common type that is associated with diabetes is called alopecia areata. Alopecia areata is an autoimmune disorder that causes hair loss in different parts of the body, including the scalp. The hair loss usually starts as small patches and can progress to complete hair loss.

The exact cause of alopecia areata in people with diabetes is not fully understood. However, it is believed that high glucose levels in the bloodstream can damage the hair follicles, leading to hair loss. The high glucose levels also cause inflammation, which can inhibit hair growth.

Another way that diabetes can lead to hair loss is through stress. People with diabetes often experience stress, which can lead to higher levels of cortisol in the body. Cortisol is a hormone that can cause hair loss.

Poor nutrition is also a factor that can contribute to hair loss in people with diabetes. People with diabetes are more likely to have nutrient deficiencies, such as vitamin D, biotin, and iron. These nutrients are essential for healthy hair growth, and deficiency can result in hair loss. However, you can slow down this hair loss. Read on as we share some quick tips.

Tips to reduce hair loss from diabetes:

1. Keep your blood sugar levels under control

Uncontrolled blood sugar levels can lead to various complications such as nerve damage, kidney problems, and hair loss.

2. Follow a healthy and balanced diet

Eating a balanced diet that includes a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein sources can help reduce hair loss.

3. Stay hydrated

Drinking enough water and other fluids can keep your scalp hydrated, which may reduce hair loss.

4. Exercise regularly

Physical activity can improve blood sugar control and reduce stress levels, which may help reduce hair loss.

5. Reduce stress levels

Stress can affect hormone levels, which can lead to hair loss. Practicing relaxation techniques such as meditation, yoga, or deep breathing exercises can help reduce stress levels.

6. Protect your hair from damage

Avoid using harsh chemicals on your hair and use a gentle shampoo and conditioner. Also, avoid tight hairstyles that can pull on your hair.

7. Take care of your scalp

A healthy scalp can lead to healthy hair growth. Massaging your scalp, avoiding excessive heat styling, and protecting your scalp from sun damage can all help improve hair growth.

In conclusion, diabetes can lead to hair loss due to several factors. High glucose levels can damage hair follicles, causing hair loss. Stress and nutrient deficiencies can also contribute to hair loss in people with diabetes. If you are experiencing hair loss, it is recommended that you consult with your healthcare provider to determine the underlying cause and possible treatment options.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.