Several parts of India are currently experiencing a significant surge in H1N1 (swine flu) cases during the ongoing monsoon season. As per the latest reports, more than 500 students and 21 staff members at Clarence High School in Bengaluru's Richards Town suddenly fell ill with severe flu-like symptoms including high fever, cold, cough and body pain. While many are symptomatic, medical testing has officially confirmed at least two cases of H1N1 (swine flu) among the students. Previously, data from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) revealed a sixfold increase in infections in Delhi compared with the same period last year.

For the unversed, H1N1, commonly referred to as swine flu, is a subtype of the Influenza A virus that causes an acute respiratory infection. The virus gained global attention during the 2009 pandemic when it spread rapidly among human populations, resulting in high levels of illness and fatalities. Today, it behaves as a normal, seasonal respiratory virus. It typically spikes during the monsoon due to high humidity and the winter months.

What are the symptoms of H1N1?

Symptoms of H1N1 are generally similar to those of seasonal flu. They typically hit suddenly 1 to 4 days after exposure.

Common symptoms include:

Sudden high fever

Chills

Persistent dry cough

Sore throat

Runny nose

Fatigue

Body aches or muscle pain

Headaches

Diarrhea and vomiting (more common in children)

It's important to note that not everyone with H1N1 will exhibit all of these symptoms.

Severe emergency warning signs:

Shortness of breath

Rapid breathing

Persistent chest pain

Bluish lips or face

Sudden confusion

A fever that refuses to drop with medication

One must seek immediate emergency care if these occur.

A complete guide to smooth, quick recovery

"As H1N1 (swine flu) cases climb across several parts of the country, many people are experiencing fever, body aches, and persistent cough. While most cases remain mild and can be managed at home, the right food and adequate rest play a crucial role in speeding up recovery," said Dr. Meenakshi Jain, Principal Director and HOD, Internal Medicine, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj.

The 48-hour window

If you suspect H1N1, consult a doctor immediately. Antivirals are most effective when started within 48 hours of your first symptom. They drastically shorten the duration of the illness and lower the risk of complications.

Avoid antibiotics

H1N1 is an entirely viral infection. Antibiotics only kill bacteria and are not effective against viruses. Taking them without cause damages your gut health. Only take them when prescribed by your doctor.

Dr. Meenakshi Jain further shared the following tip for quick recovery:

Eat right to recover faster

The body requires extra fuel and fluids to fight off the flu virus effectively. Here's what helps:

Plenty of fluids: Water, coconut water, ORS, and warm soups help maintain hydration and soothe throat irritation.

Water, coconut water, ORS, and warm soups help maintain hydration and soothe throat irritation. Warm, light meals: Khichdi, dal-rice, and vegetable soups are easy to digest and gentle on the stomach.

Khichdi, dal-rice, and vegetable soups are easy to digest and gentle on the stomach. Vitamin C-rich foods: Oranges, lemons, amla, and guavas help support the immune system.

Oranges, lemons, amla, and guavas help support the immune system. Ginger and turmeric: Both carry natural anti-inflammatory properties that ease cough and sore throat.

Both carry natural anti-inflammatory properties that ease cough and sore throat. Avoiding heavy, fried, or sugary foods: These can slow digestion and drain energy when the body needs it most.

These can slow digestion and drain energy when the body needs it most. Herbal teas: Tulsi, ginger, or honey-lemon tea can help relieve congestion and calm a scratchy throat.

Rest the right way

Sleep and rest are just as important as medication in fighting the flu:

At least 8 hours of sleep: The immune system carries out much of its repair work during sleep.

The immune system carries out much of its repair work during sleep. Avoiding physical exertion: Gym sessions, long walks, and heavy chores should be paused until full recovery.

Gym sessions, long walks, and heavy chores should be paused until full recovery. Well-ventilated rooms: Fresh air aids recovery, though direct cold drafts or fans should be avoided.

Fresh air aids recovery, though direct cold drafts or fans should be avoided. Isolation where possible: Since H1N1 spreads through droplets, resting separately from family members reduces the risk of transmission.

Since H1N1 spreads through droplets, resting separately from family members reduces the risk of transmission. Avoiding a hasty return to work: Resuming normal activity too soon can prolong illness or trigger a relapse.

When to seek medical help

"Most people recover within a week with adequate rest and proper nutrition. However, immediate medical attention should be sought if symptoms include persistent high fever, difficulty breathing, chest pain, or unusual drowsiness, particularly in children, the elderly, pregnant women, and those with pre-existing health conditions," Dr. Jain said.

Simple measures like nourishing food, sufficient hydration, and proper rest can significantly speed up recovery and help prevent complications during this flu season.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.