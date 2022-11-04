Gut Health: Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Shares 5 Foods Rich In Polyphenols That Are Good For Our Gut Health

Onions are high in polyphenol compounds such as quercetin

In her recent Instagram reel, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares a list of polyphenol-rich foods to add to our diet. She shares that polyphenol-rich foods have been proven to improve our gut health. Here are what polyphenols are and the 5 foods she shared:

“Polyphenols are beneficial compounds in many plant foods that can be grouped into flavonoids, phenolic acid, polyphenolic amides, and other polyphenols. They may improve digestion, brain function, and blood sugar levels, as well as protect against blood clots, heart disease, and certain cancers.

So, if you want to ensure your diet is rich in polyphenols, here are a few healthy foods:

1. Apples

Apples are a great source of polyphenols. In fact, apples contain all categories of polyphenols plus vitamin C for a powerful antioxidant boost. According to studies, to reap all the polyphenol benefits it is important to eat the peel that is where a strong portion of flavonoids lie.

2. Onions

Onions are high in polyphenol compounds such as quercetin, sulphur compounds, alcohol propyl di-sulphide and prebiotic compounds, which give gut health a boost.

3. Almonds

Almonds are particularly strong sources of polyphenols (they are rich in phenolic acids). Almond polyphenols are concentrated in the skins.

4. Broccoli

Broccoli has great potential as a functional food because of its high content of bioactive compounds. Polyphenols are to a great extent responsible for the high antioxidant activity of broccoli.

5. Turmeric

Curcumin is a flavonoid polyphenol that is the active ingredient in the spice turmeric. Turmeric polyphenols have a role in strong bone, blood clothing, muscle contraction and relaxation, and reducing blood pressure.”

Add these foods to your daily diet to ensure a healthy gut!

