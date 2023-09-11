Green Peas: Know The Many Health Benefits Of This Excellent Protein Source

Green peas can help you maintain healthy blood sugar levels

In our pursuit of a healthy body, we often rush to buy expensive supplements and protein powders, hoping for quick results. Unfortunately, these purchases can drain our wallets without delivering the desired outcomes. Therefore, it's crucial to consult a nutritionist before taking any supplements. But did you know that a simple ingredient found in your kitchen can provide ample protein, help control blood sugar levels and reduce the risk of health diseases? In an Instagram story, Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared numerous health benefits of green peas. In the text, she also writes, "Healthy diet going affordable for all." It's a reminder that nutritious choices don't have to be costly.

According to the nutritionist, green peas offer following health benefits:

1. Protein and fiber powerhouse:

Green peas are an excellent source of plant-based protein, making them satisfying and filling. Their high fibre content complements the protein, contributing to a sense of fullness. This combination not only helps control hunger but also supports healthy digestion.

2. Blood sugar management:

As per nutritionist Batra, green peas play a role in regulating blood sugar levels. They have a low glycemic index (GI), indicating that they cause a gradual and steady increase in blood sugar, rather than a sudden spike. Additionally, their abundant fibre content slows the absorption of carbohydrates, promoting a more stable blood sugar profile. This is particularly beneficial for individuals concerned about blood sugar control.

A cup of green pea can contains nearly 8 gm protein

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Heart-friendly minerals:

Green peas are rich in essential heart-healthy minerals like magnesium, potassium and calcium. These minerals are vital for maintaining normal blood pressure, which is a key factor in reducing the risk of heart disease. Furthermore, the substantial fibre content in green peas contributes to lowering overall cholesterol levels and specifically, LDL cholesterol (considered the "bad" cholesterol), promoting better heart health.

Incorporating green peas into your diet can be a cost-effective and practical way to enjoy these health advantages. Whether you include them in side dishes, soups, or salads, green peas offer a straightforward and nutritious solution for enhancing your overall well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.