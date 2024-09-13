Peas have a low glycemic index (GI), which means they cause a slower, more gradual rise in blood sugar

Peas are small, round green legumes that grow in pods and belong to the plant family Fabaceae. Commonly eaten as a vegetable, peas are packed with nutrients like vitamins A, C, K, and B-complex vitamins, along with minerals such as iron, magnesium, and potassium. They are rich in dietary fibre and plant-based protein, making them a healthy addition to any diet. Peas offer numerous health benefits due to their high antioxidant content. In this article, we share the many benefits of consuming peas.

8 Health benefits of consuming peas

1. Rich in nutrients

Peas are packed with essential vitamins and minerals such as vitamins A, C, K, and B-complex vitamins, along with minerals like iron, zinc, magnesium, and potassium. These nutrients play vital roles in maintaining overall health, supporting immune function, and promoting energy production, which is crucial for daily activities.

2. High in fibre

Peas are an excellent source of dietary fibre, which is essential for maintaining digestive health. Fibre aids in regular bowel movements, prevents constipation and helps maintain a healthy gut microbiome. Moreover, fibre can help lower cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease by promoting the elimination of bad cholesterol from the body.

3. Supports weight management

Due to their low-calorie content and high fibre levels, peas can be an effective addition to a weight management plan. The fibre in peas helps increase satiety, reducing overall calorie intake by keeping you full for longer. This can help prevent overeating and support healthy weight loss or maintenance efforts.

4. Boosts immunity

Peas are rich in antioxidants such as flavonoids, carotenoids, and phenolic acids, which help protect cells from damage caused by free radicals. These antioxidants support the immune system by reducing inflammation and preventing oxidative stress, which can weaken immune responses over time.

5. Promotes heart health

The potassium content in peas helps regulate blood pressure by counteracting the effects of sodium and relaxing blood vessels, reducing the risk of hypertension. Additionally, the fibre in peas helps manage cholesterol levels, further supporting cardiovascular health and reducing the risk of heart disease.

6. Aids in blood sugar control

Peas have a low glycemic index (GI), which means they cause a slower, more gradual rise in blood sugar levels. Their fibre and protein content also helps regulate blood sugar by slowing the absorption of glucose. This makes peas an excellent choice for people with diabetes or those at risk of developing the condition.

7. Supports bone health

Peas are a good source of vitamin K, which is crucial for bone health. Vitamin K helps in the synthesis a protein that strengthens bones. Regular consumption of peas may help improve bone density and reduce the risk of fractures, especially in older adults.

8. Enhances eye health

Peas contain lutein and zeaxanthin, two antioxidants that are known to protect eye health. These compounds help filter harmful blue light and reduce the risk of age-related macular degeneration and cataracts, which are common causes of vision loss in older adults.

Incorporating peas into your diet can provide numerous health benefits, from improved digestion and immune support to enhanced skin and eye health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.