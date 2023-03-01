Ginger And Garlic: Know The Amazing Benefits Of This Powerful Combination

Ginger-garlic paste can offer you powerful anti-inflammatory properties

Combining different food items in a recipe is a common phenomenon in the Indian style of cooking. Well, we all do it every day while preparing food. However, the basic understanding could be that it enhances the overall flavour of the food items. But, that's not a complete explanation. Often, food items are combined and consumed because they benefit our bodies when eaten together. Do you know? One such popular combination is ginger and garlic. Let's admit, we all have a special ginger-garlic paste kept in our fridge to put in curries of different kinds. We have been using this popular food combo for ages without even understanding how these two things can impact our bodies when relished together. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra talks about the combination of ginger and garlic through her latest Instagram Stories. Let's take a look at the details.

Lovneet Batra shares the following health benefits of combining ginger and garlic:

1) Garlic and ginger have strong heart-protective properties and may help decrease some risk factors of heart disease.

2) These two food items together contain powerful anti-inflammatory plant compounds that may help inhibit proinflammatory proteins associated with chronic inflammation.

3) Garlic contains compounds, including allicin and diallyl sulphide, while ginger's powerful antiviral and antibacterial properties help enhance immunity.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra often throws light on a variety of food combinations that can do wonders for your health. Apart from ginger and garlic, she also encourages everyone to relish curd rice combo for better gut health. Let's agree, we all have grown up savouring this epic dish at home. Dahi chawal is pretty comforting, filling and above all, delicious! However, you'll be amazed to know its various health benefits. This popular food item can benefit your gut health in many ways. Lovneet Batra states that dahi and rice together can be called "stomach stars."

According to her, the bacteria called lactobacillus bulgaricus in curd rice act on the inner lining of the intestines and stomach, making digestion easier. Also, she explains that white rice is low in fibre, bland and is easy to digest. This makes it a good option for people with digestive issues.

Now that you know the health benefits of food combinations like garlic-ginger and curd-rice, try to include them in your diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.