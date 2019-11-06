Full Body Detox: Try These 2 Simple, Inexpensive And Easy Ways To Naturally Detox Your Body

A good night's sleep can detox your body naturally

Detox is required in order to eliminate toxins from your body, promote weight loss and improve your health. Common ways of detoxing your body include limiting alcohol, fasting, consuming simple and light foods, etc. In this article, we are going to talk about 2 simple, easy and inexpensive ways to detox, shared by lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho on a live session on Facebook. He informs that lungs, liver, kidney, bowels and skin are the five eliminatory organs of the human body. Even if one of them is jammed, you will experience more sickness, inflammation, body pain, skin problems, weight gain and hormonal imbalance.

Full body detox: Try this simple method to detox your body naturally

Before knowing about the detox, Luke shares about symptoms that you need a detox:

1. When the lungs are unable to eliminate toxins (carbon dioxide from the body), you get sick, experience heart palpitations and toxicity in the body.

2. Liver functioning slows down if it is unable to deal with burden of toxins. It results in fatty liver, sluggishness, fatigue, etc.

3. If the kidneys are unable to filter toxins from the body, it will result in high uric acid in your body and increases toxicity in the body.

4. If your bowels don't function properly, it will result in constipation and increase the duration of waste in your body. This leads to gastric issues, gut issues, bacterial issues, migraine and low immunity to name a few.

5. Skin, being the largest eliminatory organ of the body, will react with acne, eczema, skin irritation, dry skin, flaky skin etc.

"The human body is meant to detoxify naturally. And this can be achieved by taking proper rest and getting adequate sleep," says Luke.

Resting and fasting can naturally detox your body

Photo Credit: iStock

Rest

Luke says that rest refers to fasting when it comes to detox. Continuously eating makes your digestive system work continuously. Fasting gives your digestive system some rest. Your digestive system, gut and pancreas can only heal and repair itself when it is in a state of rest. People going through cancer treatment, chemotherapy or liver problems need a detox because of high intake of medicines.

Giving yourself breaks and rests will automatically help in detox your body.

Well, intermittent fasting is the perfect and most natural way to detox your body. You can fast for 12 hours starting after sunset to post-sunrise, and it will give your kidneys, lungs, liver and bowel the required time and space for a detox.

Sleep

Sleeping well is important for a healthy weight and good overall health. All the detox in your body occurs when you sleep. So, if you want to naturally detox your body, make amends in your lifestyle so that you are able to sleep well. Create a comfortable and cosy environment in your room, exercise regularly, quit smoking and alcohol, and do not use any gadgets at least an hour before your bed time, to get a good night's sleep.

Sleeping well can help you with a full body detox

Photo Credit: iStock

Sleeping and resting/fasting, is the perfect way to detox your body naturally.

(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

