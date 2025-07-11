From Walnuts to Beets: 10 Foods That May Boost Fertility, Says Nutritionist

Celebrity nutritionist Lovneet Batra has shared a list of grocery food items for couples who are trying to conceive. She broke down a list of nutrient-rich foods that can naturally support fertility in both men and women. In a recent Instagram post, Ms Batra wrote, "Fertility isn't just about tracking cycles or taking supplements; it starts right in your kitchen. What you eat can directly impact hormone balance, egg and sperm quality, implantation, and even future fetal development."

She recommended adding a few foods to your fertility-friendly shopping list.

1. Walnuts: They are rich in Omega-3 and are known to improve sperm quality and motility.



2. Turmeric: This golden spice acts as a natural DNA protector. Antioxidants in turmeric help reduce sperm DNA damage, especially in men with high fragmentation.



3. Flax Seeds: They contain lignans that help balance estrogen levels and support progesterone production naturally.



4. Beets: They are high in nitrates and help improve blood flow and oxygenation to reproductive organs.



5. Kefir: It is a gut-healthy fermented drink that supports estrogen detox, nutrient absorption, and immune health.



6. Sweet Potatoes: They are rich in beta-carotene and Vitamin A, which are essential for a healthy luteal phase and progesterone levels.



7. Pumpkin Seeds: They are packed with zinc to support ovulation and egg quality in women and testosterone levels in men.



8. Spinach: It is loaded with folate, which is important for ovulation and early fetal neural development.



9. Garlic: It enhances blood circulation and reduces inflammation, both of which support reproductive health.



10. Brazil Nuts: They are known for their high selenium content, which supports sperm motility and thyroid hormone balance.

According to experts, little dietary adjustments can have a significant impact on your reproductive health. "Fertility nutrition isn't about extremes, Batra wrote. "It's about consistency, balance, and nourishing your body to do what it's designed to do."

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.