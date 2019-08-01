Forget BMI; Find Out How Much Weight You Need To Lose With The All New String Method

String method will take no time to measure extra body fat

BMI- body mass index is the scientific approach to measure the extra fat accumulated on your body. It can help you to exactly measure the amount of weight you need to lose. Everyone is afraid of gaining weight. Weight gain is associated with various serious health risks. A research claimed that a piece of string can help you measure the extra body fat better than BMI. This may be sound a little inappropriate but the study claims that it can give you more accurate results than BMI. The study also explained that this test will not take much time and will help you counter the side effects of excess weight.

How to measure excess weight with string method?

This string method will tell if you are overweight quickly. You can use this method and conduct the test by yourself to get the right results. To start this test you need a string and cut it to the same length as your height. Now fold the string from the middle and wrap it around your waist.

If the ends do not meet, you are overweight which means you need to lose weight. Abnormal BMI is a clear indicator of the urgent need to lose weight. A healthy weight will ensure your overall health and prevent cardiovascular diseases.

Restricted diet can help you lose weight effectively

Practical ways to lose weight

If the string indicates that you are weight, do not worry you can lose weight and maintain a healthy weight. A restricted diet and exercise are the most effective ways to lose weight. There are some practical ways to lose weight. Here are some of them which you can follow.

1. Add more protein to your diet which can help you improve your metabolism. Better metabolism will result in better weight loss.

2. Avoid sugar as much as possible. Less sugar intake can result in better weight management and better weight loss.

3. You need to burn more calories than you eat. Count the calories you are consuming in a day so that you burn more calories to lose weight.

4. Never skip your breakfast. Breakfast the most important meal which you should never miss. If you skip breakfast, you are more likely to consume more calories throughout the day. Eat a heavy and filling breakfast.

5. Sleep properly for at least 6-8 hours. Inadequate sleep triggers hunger hormone which can make you eat more. Therefore, you should ensure a good night's sleep.

