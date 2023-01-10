Foods For Brain: 6 Winter Foods That Can Help Boost Your Brain And Memory

Certain foods can help boost your brain health

Among the most important organs in the body is the brain. People who don't have a healthy brain can get symptoms like headaches, weariness, memory loss, disorientation, and even cognitive deterioration. Even the brain, like all of our other organs, relies on the nutrition we provide the body to function properly. We must make sure we eat meals that are healthy for the brain because food is the primary source of nutrients for our body.

Whatever the reason, paying attention to your diet can truly pay off if you intend to improve your nutrition during the winter. Though there isn't a specific brain food that may prevent age-related diseases like Alzheimer's or dementia, making informed food choices increases your chances of acquiring the nutrients you require for good mood and cognitive function.

While some foods are beneficial for certain aspects of our health, these foods may also be more beneficial based on when and how they are consumed. Certain foods when consumed in the winter season may benefit you greatly. Here in this article, we list some of the best winter foods for your brain health.

Brain Foods: Here are the best winter foods to help boost your brain health:

1. Eggs

Eggs are and can be eaten all year round, however, due to their qualities, they are favoured in the winter and in locations with chilly temperatures. Numerous nutrients found in eggs help lower the incidence of brain diseases, injuries, and strokes. In any case, including eggs in your diet can help you lose weight, improve your heart health, and take care of your muscles.

2. Fish

Essential fatty acids (EFAs) must be taken from food because the body is unable to produce them. These fats are crucial for maintaining a healthy brain, heart, joints, and overall well-being. As these active fats are present in oily fish in a ready-made form, the body may simply utilise them. Salmon, trout, and other fatty fish are the main sources. A higher risk of dementia, Alzheimer's disease, and memory loss may be associated with low DHA levels.

3. Yogurt

Yogurt is a great food for your stomach and digestive health and is high in probiotics, but it's also great for your brain. Yogurt boosts your serotonin levels, which will help you feel happier and less stressed. Magnesium and potassium are both found in them, which helps increase the amount of oxygen in your brain.

4. Spinach

Wintertime is the ideal season for spinach. Folate, protein, magnesium, and vitamins B and C are just a few of the nutrients and minerals found in spinach. The anti-inflammatory qualities of spinach can help lower the chance of developing brain problems. In order to lower the risk of forgetting and Alzheimer's disease, folate is also crucial.

5. Tomatoes

The strong antioxidant lycopene, which is abundant in tomatoes, may help prevent the kind of cell damage caused by free radicals that happen with the onset of dementia, especially Alzheimer's, according to strong evidence. To maximise your body's utilisation and absorption, consume cooked tomatoes with a little olive oil. These and other protective phytonutrients can also be found in foods including papaya, watermelon, and pink grapefruit.

6. Pumpkin

Omega 3 fatty acids, vitamins A, B, and C, potassium, and magnesium are all found in pumpkin, and all work together to promote brain processes and lessen stress and anxiety. Even fruit seeds, which are frequently used as toppings on salads, sandwiches, and other foods, are nutrient-rich.

Add these nutritious foods to your diet to stay fit and keep your brain healthy and well-functioning.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.