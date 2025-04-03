Foodborne Illnesses On A Rise; How You Can Stay Safe

Foodborne illnesses, commonly known as food poisoning, occur when individuals consume food or beverages contaminated with harmful pathogens such as bacteria, viruses, parasites, or chemical substances. These contaminants can lead to a range of health issues, from mild gastrointestinal discomfort to severe, life-threatening conditions. With foodborne illnesses on a rise in India, it is essential to keep an eye out and take precautionary measures to stay safe. In this article, we outline tips to help you stay safe from foodborne diseases.

Tips to keep you safe from foodborne illnesses

1. Wash hands thoroughly and frequently

Hand hygiene is one of the most critical steps in preventing foodborne illnesses. Always wash your hands with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds before handling food, after using the restroom, and after touching raw meat or unwashed produce.

2. Keep kitchen surfaces and utensils clean

Germs can spread from contaminated surfaces to food items, making proper cleaning essential. Disinfect kitchen countertops, cutting boards, and utensils regularly using hot water and antibacterial soap.

3. Cook food to the right temperature

Cooking food at the proper temperature ensures that harmful microorganisms are destroyed. Using a food thermometer ensures accuracy and eliminates guesswork. Undercooked food, especially meats, is one of the leading causes of foodborne diseases.

4. Store food at safe temperatures

To prevent bacterial growth, perishable foods should be stored at appropriate temperatures. Never leave perishable foods out at room temperature for more than 2 hours (or 1 hour in hot weather). Proper storage also includes covering food properly to avoid contamination from other sources.

5. Avoid cross-contamination

Cross-contamination occurs when harmful bacteria from raw food come into contact with cooked or ready-to-eat foods. Keep raw meat, poultry, and seafood away from fruits, vegetables, and other ready-to-eat items. Taking these precautions reduces the risk of bacteria spreading between different foods.

6. Wash fruits and vegetables properly

Fruits and vegetables can carry bacteria, dirt, and pesticides, making it essential to wash them thoroughly before consumption. Rinse them under running water instead of soaking them in a bowl, as stagnant water can spread contaminants.

7. Be cautious with street and processed foods

In India, where street food is popular, hygiene standards can vary. Opt for vendors that maintain cleanliness and serve hot, freshly prepared food. Avoid raw or undercooked street food, as it may be contaminated.

8. Drink safe and purified water

Contaminated water is a common source of foodborne illnesses, especially in areas with inadequate sanitation. Always drink filtered or boiled water to eliminate bacteria and parasites. If traveling to places with uncertain water quality, use bottled water from reputable brands or carry a portable water purifier.

9. Pay attention to food recalls and expiry dates

Food recalls are issued when a product is found to be contaminated or unsafe for consumption. Similarly, always check expiry dates before consuming packaged food.

By diligently following these guidelines, individuals can significantly reduce their risk of contracting foodborne illnesses and contribute to a safer food environment for all.​

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.