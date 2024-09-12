What Happens When You Eat Undercooked Meat? Here's What You Need To Know

Undercooked meat can pose health issues.

Rare, medium or well-done - people have their specific preferences for eating meat. Many people, accidentally or intentionally, consume undercooked meat. You should know that the consumption of undercooked meat can pose serious health risks, as illustrated by a recent case shared by Dr Sam Ghali, an emergency physician from the University of Florida Health Jacksonville. Dr Ghali posted a disturbing CT scan of a patient who developed a severe parasitic infection after eating undercooked pork. The CT scan revealed the presence of cysticercosis, a condition caused by the tapeworm Taenia solium, also known as the pork tapeworm.

"Here's one of the craziest CT scans I've ever seen," the doctor wrote in the caption of the post while explaining, "So humans become infected with T. Solium by ingesting cysts that can be found in undercooked pork. After several weeks (usually around 5-12) these cysts evolve within the gastrointestinal tract into mature adult tapeworms."

This incident has raised concerns about the dangers of consuming undercooked meat. How bad it is for you? Let's find out:



The Risks of Undercooked Meat



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), undercooked meat can harbour harmful bacteria and parasites that can cause foodborne illnesses. These illnesses can range from mild symptoms like diarrhoea and stomach cramps to more severe conditions like trichinosis and tapeworm infections.



Trichinellosis: A Parasitic Disease



The Cleveland Clinic says - Trichinellosis, also known as trichinosis, is a parasitic foodborne disease caused by eating raw or undercooked meat products infested with the larvae of a type of roundworm called Trichinella. The larvae can migrate throughout the body, causing muscle pain, fever, fatigue, and other symptoms.

Symptoms of Foodborne Illnesses

According to a study in the National Library Of Medicine, symptoms of foodborne illnesses can vary depending on the type of bacteria or parasite involved. However, common symptoms may include:

Diarrhea

Nausea and vomiting

Abdominal cramps

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches

Joint pain

Swelling Of Lymph Nodes

If you suspect you may have a foodborne illness, it is important to seek medical attention.

Is it better to cook the meat well.

How To Consume Meat Safely - Safe Cooking Temperatures

To ensure that meat is cooked thoroughly and free of harmful pathogens, it is essential to follow the recommended cooking temperatures. The USDA provides guidelines for safe cooking temperatures for various types of meat:

Beef, pork, lamb, and veal: 145 degrees F (63 degrees C)

Ground beef, pork, lamb, and veal: 160 degrees F (71 degrees C)

Poultry: 165 degrees F (74 degrees C)

Fish: 145 degrees F (63 degrees C)



How To Prevent Foodborne Illnesses:

To prevent foodborne illnesses, follow these safe food-handling practices:

Wash your hands, utensils, and cutting boards with soap and water before and after handling raw meat.

Separate raw meat from cooked food to prevent cross-contamination.

Cook meat to the recommended internal temperature.

Refrigerate perishable foods promptly.

Avoid consuming raw or undercooked meat and seafood.



By following these guidelines and cooking meat to the proper temperature, you can significantly reduce your risk of foodborne illnesses and enjoy safe and delicious meals.