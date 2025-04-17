Follow These Nutritionist-Approved Tips To Slowdown Ageing

Poor eating habits, alcohol consumption, smoking, stress and a sedentary lifestyle can make you age faster. Most of you might be using different skincare products and supplements to fight the signs of ageing, but there are some simple and natural to-do things that can help you stay young. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee shares secrets to anti ageing in her latest Instagram post. She writes, "Ready to embrace your youthful glow? In today's video I have shared some shortcut ways of staying young..."

According to Anjali, following these tips can slow down the ageing process:

1. Make sure to include antioxidants in both natural and supplemental forms

2. Stay stress free

3. Practice intermittent fasting

4. Eat adequate protein

5. Exercises regular

6. Keep smiling

In her previous Instagram post, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee revealed her three go-to meals, which she savours on busy days. Sharing three alternative nutrient-efficient meals that she relishes, Anjali said, "For me, it is a protein shake and some nuts like walnuts, flax seeds, and almonds."

The highlight of this easy-to-prepare dish is that it gives you a lot of whey protein, at least 25 grams. The whey protein is actually much better than regular protein as it gets absorbed very fast and easily. It satiates you, giving you a sense of extreme fullness.

"If this is not available to me, then I will have either a veggie that I will carry from home like a cooked vegetable," she added. The third alternative protein-rich meal she consumes on a hectic day is "chana sing in a 4:1 proportion".

These choices revealed her flexible approach to a balanced diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.