Flu Viral: Here Are The Most Common Queries Answered

Flu and viral: If you are down with the flu, you must isolate yourself to limit spread

A viral infection is known as influenza. It targets the respiratory system, including the nose, throat, and lungs. Although influenza is frequently referred to as the flu, it differs from stomach "flu" viruses that cause vomiting and diarrhoea. The flu often goes away on its own for most people. But occasionally, influenza and its side effects might be fatal.

Understanding the flu, its symptoms, prevention, and treatment can help you better deal with it. In this article, we discuss some of the most frequently asked questions regarding the flu.

1. How are flu virals spread?

Flu virals can spread in various ways. They may spread through airborne respiratory droplets (coughs or sneezes), touching a contaminated surface, saliva (kissing or shared drinks), skin-to-skin contact (handshakes or hugs), etc.

2. What causes flu spike in monsoon?

The sudden change in weather and fluctuation in temperature can cause influenza. Low immunity is also a reason. The best time for pathogenic microorganisms to reproduce is regarded to be the monsoon season, also referred to as the flu season.

The monsoon season has greater rates of disease than other times of the year because of the humidity, dirt, and standing water that function as a breeding ground for many viruses and bacteria. At this time of year, adopting a healthy lifestyle and improving living conditions can be effective preventative measures.

3. How can we prevent getting virals?

Physician Dr. Balamurugan suggests, “The best way to prevent the flu is through annual vaccinations. Each flu shot protects against three to four different influenza viruses within that year's flu season.”

“Other ways to prevent spreading this disease include washing hands regularly, avoiding large crowds specifically during a flu outbreak, covering mouth and nose when cough or sneeze, staying home.” Adds Dr. Balamurugan.

4. Should viral patients isolate? If yes, for how long?

Yes, 4 to 5 days after the onset of symptoms. The virus is transmissible and can transfer from one sick person to the other. Make sure to isolate and stay at home to reduce the spread.

5. Do flu virals cause long-term damage to us?

“The flu can have some long-term effects, like increased risk of heart attack and stroke. And can worsen long-term medical conditions, like congestive heart failure, asthma, or diabetes.” Mentions Dr. Balamurugan. Hence, it is ideal to seek the necessary vaccine and medication. Prevention is better than cure. You are encouraged to follow necessary preventive measures.

6. How to treat flu virals?

Dr. Balamurugan suggests, “Flu is primarily treated with rest and fluid intake to allow the body to fight the infection on its own. Decongestant, Cough medicine, Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug, Analgesic, and Antiviral drug. An annual vaccine can help prevent the flu and limit its complications.”

7. How helpful is the influenza vaccine?

Flu vaccination can reduce the risk of flu-associated hospitalization. Flu vaccination has been shown in several studies to reduce the severity of illness in people who get vaccinated but still get sick. It is an important preventive tool for people with certain chronic health conditions. Vaccination helps protect pregnant people during and after pregnancy and may even be lifesaving in children.

In conclusion, proper care and isolation can help lower the spike in flu cases this monsoon. Proper vaccines and medication help eradicate the flu without causing severe damage to our bodies.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.