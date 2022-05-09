Five Nutritionist-Approved Tips To Reduce Bad Cholesterol Levels

Vitamin E intake can help you reduce the bad cholesterol in the body

More often than not, we always see cholesterol in a bad light. High levels of cholesterol in the body put you at risk of various heart diseases. There are medications, of course, to limit the levels, however, it's always better to make some lifestyle changes and have a proper diet that would help you prevent the escalation of bad cholesterol in the body. If you are looking forward to reducing the bad cholesterol levels in your body, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee, in her Instagram update, states a post listing five important tips.

In the caption, she mentions, “Diet plays an important part in lowering your cholesterol. While it has important functions, too much cholesterol or cholesterol in the wrong places can become a point of concern.” She further states that even when cholesterol is oxidized, it becomes harmful. So, it is best to be mindful of what you're taking in.

Anjali Mukerjee states the five following tips to reduce the bad cholesterol levels:

1) Vitamin E supplements

Many health experts say that vitamin E intake can help you reduce the bad cholesterol in the body. It is believed that the vitamin contains some sort of chemicals that help in the reduction.

2) Be mindful of saturated fats being consumed

The nutritionist suggests that you should be mindful of the quantity of saturated fats consumed like cheese, red meat, ghee and others. It is true that your body needs saturated fats for energy and other purposes, but too much of it may cause harm. So, be careful.

3) Avoid certain oils

The health expert states that you must avoid oils containing PUFA such as corn oil and sunflower seeds oil. Instead use oils that are rich in MUFA like olive oil, flaxseed oil and canola oil.

4) Reduce carb intake

Try to reduce your total and refined carb intake. Many reports say that reducing excessive carb intake may prove to be healthy for the body.

5) Eat foods rich in soluble fibres

Anjali Mukerjee suggests that you must savour food items rich in soluble fibres like oat bran and whole pulses. Incorporating these food items and similar ones into your diet will help you reach your goal.

Hope these tips benefit you in dealing with bad cholesterol.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.