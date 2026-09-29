Exercise, running, and heavy workouts are the best ways to keep your body fit, but a lot of people, especially young, and healthy adults below the age of thirty, are suddenly having cardiac events while exercising. The most common factor that comes up is either an underlying history of heart-related issues due to family history or pushing the body over its limits during exercise and workouts.

How intense exercise affect the heart?

Exercise and workouts don't usually affect the heart or cardiovascular health. In fact, regular and rigorous exercise reduces the long-term risk of heart diseases and sudden cardiac events such as cardiac arrest and, in some cases, cardiac deaths. The concern arises when someone pushes the body over its usual limit during a heavy workout or physical activity, further putting strain on the heart, especially when the person has an underlying and undiagnosed heart condition.

It doesn't necessarily mean that exercise and heavy workouts are dangerous. Instead, people who are starting exercise or workouts for the first time or resuming exercise, running, and workouts after a long break should start slowly. They should gradually increase the stamina for the body and heart to adapt safely, without any pressure or strain.

Warning signs not to ignore

Cardiac arrest happens when the heart stops beating and prevents the flow of blood and oxygen reaching the vital organs. The human body gives warning signs before any serious cardiac event. Ignoring the signs, thinking it's due to exhaustion or as the after-effects of a heavy workout, can be serious and fatal.

If a person feels symptoms like shortness of breath, suddenly feeling dizzy, tightness, light-headedness, or pressure in the chest, and any kind of discomfort in regions like the jaw, neck, shoulder, or left arm occurs, stop exercising and seek immediate medical attention and care.

Every Second Matters

If a person suddenly collapses due to a cardiac event during exercise or a workout, medical services and an ambulance should be contacted immediately, and the process of giving CPR should be started without any delay. Taking quick action during the first few minutes increases the chance of survival and can prevent avoidable death.

How to exercise smartly and safely

Most cardiac events during exercise and heavy workouts can be prevented by following simple safety measures and taking precautions.

Safety measures which can be taken before starting exercise include a proper warm-up, as it prepares the body for physical exertion and reduces strain on the heart, further reducing the risk of cardiac events. Intensity of the exercise should be increased gradually rather than attempting a heavy workout from the very start of the exercise. Small practices such as staying hydrated, getting adequate rest, and avoiding any type of strenuous exercise while feeling exhausted or ill are equally important.

What is Medical Screening and its importance?

Before applying or enrolling in any fitness programme or a high-intensity training programme, one should go for a full-body checkup and assessment which is also called medical screening. Especially if a person has a history of a heart condition or isn't aware or undiagnosed underlying any kind of cardiovascular or heart-related disease or illness. Checkups for blood pressure, diabetes screening, cholesterol, and other routine health assessments are equally important, as these tests help in identifying underlying health conditions.

Stay Safe, Stay Healthy

Exercising and working out regularly remains one of the most effective ways to keep the heart healthy, reducing the risk of cardiac events and improving overall well-being. It can be dangerous when a person pushes its limit while doing exercise and heavy workouts, further putting the heart and body both at risk and ignoring warning signs, despite putting pressure on the body with underlying conditions.

Exercise should keep the heart and body fit and healthy rather than putting them at risk.

(By Dr. Amit Handa, Consultant, Cardiology, Kailash Hospital & Neuro Institute)

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