First Trimester: Follow These Precautions During Early Pregnancy

Pregnancy is a beautiful life-changing experience for many women. Carrying a new life is one of the most remarkable experiences. While the physical changes can be challenging, they also create a sense of purpose and excitement about the future. From hearing the first heartbeat to feeling the first kick, this journey is filled with anticipation and joy.

If you see two pink lines on your rapid pregnancy test kit, welcome to the first trimester of pregnancy. The first trimester of pregnancy includes the first 12 weeks of pregnancy. During this period, your doctor will conduct a few tests including both ultrasound and blood tests.

Why is the first trimester so critical?

The first trimester can be very overwhelming as you may go through many physical and emotional changes. There's a sudden surge in hormones which contribute to some unpleasant pregnancy symptoms.

During the first trimester you might not look or feel pregnant but a lot of changes are happening inside your body. The first trimester is very important.

Statistically, the risk of miscarriage is highest during the first trimester. It is also the time when major organs and systems of the fetus begin to develop.

During this time, the fetus is particularly sensitive to environmental factors, such as nutrition, toxins, harmful substances and infections. It could increase your baby's risk of being born with a congenital disorder.

How to take care of yourself during the first trimester

1. Visit your doctor

Schedule an appointment as soon as you get a positive pregnancy test or if you have missed your period. Your doctor will discuss numerous things like medical history, prescribe prenatal vitamins or any other medication required and help you manage those early pregnancy symptoms.

Your doctor will also suggest a few blood tests and scans which should not be missed.

2. Eat right

Focus on a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. Also, take your prenatal vitamins especially folic acid as prescribed.

3. Hydrate well

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated and support overall health.

4. Avoid certain foods

Steer clear of raw or undercooked meats and eggs, raw sprouts, unpasteurized dairy and certain fish high in mercury.

5. Limit caffeine intake

Pregnant women can have caffeine but no more than 200 mg per day.

6. Say no to alcohol and smoking

7. Moderate exercise

Engage in light to moderate exercise unless your healthcare provider advises otherwise.

8. Manage stress

Practice stress management techniques such as prenatal yoga, meditation or deep breathing exercises.

It is also important to understand the changes in your body and what to expect throughout pregnancy.

