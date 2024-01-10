Pregnancy Vs PMS Symptoms: 4 Ways To Spot The Difference

Both PMS and pregnancy can cause cramping

If you are trying to conceive, the two-week wait might feel like an eternity. For the unversed, the two-week wait is the time between ovulation and a missed period (if you are pregnant). It is usually filled with anxiety and you end up taking too many pregnancy tests just to see those two lines on the kit. Women also experience several symptoms during this period that can indicate a possible pregnancy or another period. In pregnant women, these are early pregnancy symptoms. However, it is not that easy to identify those early pregnancy symptoms because both PMS and early pregnancy symptoms are very similar. It is very hard to rule out the differences between the two. If you find it difficult to differentiate between the two, let's help you out.

PMS vs pregnancy symptoms:

Let's first understand the mutual symptoms:

Changes in mood

Breast tenderness

Constipation

Cramping

Change in appetite

What's the difference?

1. Bleeding:

Light vaginal bleeding or spotting a few days before the expected period is a common symptom of pregnancy. It is usually pink or dark brown that happens 10-14 days after conception. This bleeding is called implantation bleeding which can last for a day or two. However, not every pregnant woman experiences implantation bleeding.

On the other hand, you won't experience any bleeding if it's PMS.

2. Nausea:

Nausea is one of the earliest signs of pregnancy. It is also known as morning sickness which can occur at any time of the day. Vomiting may or may not accompany nausea.

Nausea and vomiting are not the symptoms of PMS unless you've some digestive issues.

3. Intensity of cramps:

Both PMS and pregnancy can contribute to lower abdominal cramps.

If you are PMSing, you may experience cramps similar to your menstrual cramps 24 to 48 hours before your period. It eventually goes away by the end of your period.

If you are pregnant, you may experience mild cramps (lighter than your menstrual cramps). These mild cramps are usually continuous during the implantation period around your stomach and lower back. However, if you experience strong pain or it is accompanied by bleeding, see a doctor immediately.

4. Food cravings:

During PMS, your appetite increases and food cravings are likely to magnify. On the other hand, in pregnancy, you may crave a particular food but won't feel like eating much during the early stage.

When should you take a test?

If you are trying to conceive, you must be eager to take a pregnancy test. Very sensitive tests can detect pregnancy as early as 10-13 days after conception. However, for accurate results, you should wait for the first day of a missed period.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.