This Festive Season Watch Out For These Hidden Ingredients That Can Affect Your Gut

As the enchanting festival of Diwali approaches, the air is filled with the inviting aromas of traditional dishes and ready-made Indian sweets and snacks. While these delicacies tantalize our taste buds, it's essential to unveil the concealed additives and preservatives that often infiltrate our favourite festive treats. These secret ingredients not only affect our health but also disrupt the delicate balance of our gut microbiome. Let's delve into the connection between festival feasting, gut health, and the shift towards cleaner, ethically sourced products.

Gut health plays a pivotal role in our overall well-being, and the invisible additives and preservatives in our festive foods play an important role. Everything we consume profoundly shapes our gut microbiome, which, in turn, significantly impacts our digestive health and immune system. These additives and preservatives are primarily incorporated to extend the shelf life, enhance appearance, and improve taste. However, they can harbor detrimental long-term effects on our health. In today's fast-paced world, let's explore this further.

Hidden additives and preservatives

These are ingredients discreetly introduced into food processing or packaging to prolong shelf life and enhance taste, texture, or appearance. Common examples encompass sodium nitrates, artificial flavors, artificial sweeteners, refined salt, preservatives, and emulsifiers.

1. Artificial sweeteners and gut health: Artificial sweeteners, commonly used as sugar substitutes in processed foods, might seem enticing for their calorie-cutting potential. However, these "artificial" additives can disturb the balance of beneficial gut bacteria, leading to digestive issues like bloating and constipation. Moreover, they can trigger sugar cravings, complicating weight management and blood sugar levels. Instead, opt for natural sweeteners like date palm jaggery, dates, or organic jaggery and ensure you purchase sweets from trusted wellness markets.

2. Hidden dangers of artificial flavors and colors: Artificial flavors and colors, frequently employed in processed foods for improved taste and visual appeal, can detrimentally impact gut health. The artificial flavor "Monosodium glutamate (MSG)," often masked as "hydrolyzed vegetable protein," is a flavor enhancer linked to gut inflammation. Synthetic extracts such as vanilla and strawberry can also disrupt gut flora and incite inflammation. Prioritizing diligent label reading and selecting products made from natural ingredients without artificial additives is crucial.

3. Synthetic preservatives and gut health: Preservatives, commonly used to prevent food spoilage and extend shelf life, may have adverse effects on gut health. For example, preservatives like sodium benzoate or sodium nitrite have been associated with allergies and sensitivities, leading to reactions like headaches, nausea, and diarrhea. Additionally, these preservatives can disrupt the gut microbiome and natural digestion. To minimize exposure, opt for fresh Indian sweets and snacks and seek products with fewer preservatives or those labeled as preservative-free.

4. Hidden sodium sources: Besides the salt added during food preparation, there is sodium hidden in other ingredients like emulsifiers, dough conditioners and chemical preservatives. Often, this hidden sodium is not clearly indicated on the packaging, making it like a well-kept secret. Examples of such concealed sodium sources include monosodium glutamate, sodium benzoate, sodium saccharin, and sodium nitrate.

Transitioning towards gut-friendly choices

Making the shift from products laden with hidden additives and preservatives to clean-labeled alternatives is a significant step in maintaining gut health. While selecting food items, it is essential to scrutinize labels attentively and opt for organic, freshly made products that are free from artificial flavors, colors, preservatives, and low in refined salt.

Additionally, incorporating probiotics and fermented foods into your diet can help restore the balance of gut flora and enhance digestive health. These foods contain beneficial bacteria that aid in digestion and maintain a healthy gut environment.

Let this season be a time of joyous celebration, along with a mindful shift towards cleaner, gut-friendly, and healthy food choices.

(Luke Coutinho, co-founder of You Care Lifestyle)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information in this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts, or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.