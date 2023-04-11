Fertility: These Diet Tips Can Help Boost Your Fertility Levels

Following a healthy diet can boost your fertility levels

Fertility is a crucial factor for couples looking to conceive. Despite the technological advancements in medicine, there are still many couples who struggle with getting pregnant. A healthy diet plays a significant role in improving fertility levels, and here are some tips to help boost your fertility levels.

Diet tips to boost fertility:

1. Eat a Balanced Diet

Eating a balanced diet is critical for overall health, and it is no different for fertility. A diet that is rich in essential nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and fibre can significantly boost your fertility levels. Some of the essential foods you should include are fruits and vegetables, whole-grain foods, protein-rich foods such as lean meat, fish, and legumes. Additionally, reducing the intake of processed foods, sugar, and unhealthy fats can boost fertility levels.

2. Increase Your Intake of Folic Acid

Folic acid is a crucial nutrient that can help boost fertility levels in women. It is essential for healthy ovulation and implantation of the fertilised egg. Foods rich in folic acid include leafy green vegetables, fortified breakfast cereals, beans, eggs, and citrus fruits.

3. Consume More Antioxidants

Antioxidants are essential for a healthy reproductive system in both men and women. They help protect the DNA from oxidative damage, improve sperm quality, and enhance ovulation. Antioxidants such as vitamin C, E, selenium, and beta-carotene can be found in foods such as nuts, seeds, fruits, and vegetables.

4. Reduce Your Caffeine Intake

Caffeine is a stimulant found in coffee, tea, and some soft drinks. High caffeine intake has been associated with decreased fertility levels in women. Therefore, women trying to conceive should aim to limit their caffeine intake to less than 200 mg per day, which is equivalent to one cup of coffee.

5. Cut Down on Alcohol

Alcohol consumption can significantly impact fertility levels in both men and women. Alcohol can decrease sperm count, lower testosterone levels, and increase the risk of miscarriage in women. Therefore, couples trying to conceive should aim for a maximum of one drink per day for women and two drinks per day for men.

6. Consider a Low-Carb Diet

A low-carb diet has been shown to have significant benefits for fertility levels in women. It improves insulin sensitivity, which is essential for healthy ovulation. Additionally, a low-carb diet can help reduce the risk of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), a common cause of infertility in women.

7. Consume More Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Omega-3 fatty acids are essential for a healthy reproductive system in women. They help regulate hormones, reduce inflammation, and improve egg quality. Additionally, omega-3 fatty acids have been shown to improve semen quality in men. Foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids include fish, nuts, and seeds.

8. Maintain a Healthy Weight

Maintaining a healthy weight is crucial for overall health, and it can significantly impact fertility levels. Being overweight or underweight can interfere with hormone production, which can affect ovulation and sperm production.

A healthy diet plays a significant role in boosting fertility levels in both men and women. By following these simple tips, couples can significantly increase their chances of getting pregnant and starting a family.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.