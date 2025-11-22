Pollution Is Dulling Your Skin And Draining Your Master Antioxidant

As air pollution climbs to alarming levels across urban India, its effects are no longer just skin-deep. From lacklustre skin and persistent fatigue to inflammation, the visible signs are only the tip of the iceberg. At a deeper level, polluted air is silently depleting glutathione, the body's “master antioxidant” and key defender against cellular damage. Celebrity skin and wellness expert Dr Kiran Sethi, MD, has shared that long-term exposure to polluted air can dramatically reduce glutathione levels, leaving the body more vulnerable to oxidative stress and health issues.

Glutathione is essential for detoxification, cellular repair, immunological support, and defence against oxidative stress, according to Sethi's latest Instagram post. Long-term exposure to pollution can deplete the body's natural antioxidant reserves. Depleted levels can eventually cause you to feel worn out, agitated, depressed, and obviously dull.

Sethi wrote in the caption, “Pollution doesn't just dull your skin, it drains your body's master antioxidant, glutathione!”

Yoga: A Natural Way to Boost Glutathione

Sethi emphasised the need for workable, accessible solutions and cited the expanding body of data on the physiological effects of yoga. According to research, practising yoga regularly for 8 to 12 weeks can boost glutathione levels, enhance lung function, and balance oxidative stress, particularly for people who live in polluted regions.

"Yoga works on a cellular level," she said in the post, adding that consistent practice helps improve the body's antioxidant response by rebalancing stress chemicals like cortisol and adrenaline.

Yoga also enhances antioxidant enzyme activity and overall resistance in individuals exposed to high levels of toxins, such as farmers who use pesticides.

Sethi advises 45–90 minute sessions, two to three times a week, integrating a combination of postures, breathwork and meditation. Hatha and Iyengar yoga, which promote alignment and controlled breathing, are particularly beneficial, she added.

Clinical Support: IV and Oral Antioxidant Therapies

Sethi offered clinical therapies at her practice for those looking for more focused assistance. She said that IV glutathione, combined with N-acetylcysteine (NAC), may help restore antioxidant levels more quickly, particularly for individuals under increased oxidative stress due to pollution. For those who want non-invasive techniques, oral glutathione and NAC pills are still practical choices.

Sethi stressed that preserving the body's antioxidant balance is essential for promoting long-term health in addition to being a matter of looks. She urged people to take preventative measures to protect themselves during this pollution-heavy season, writing, "Real radiance starts at a cellular level."

"How are you protecting your body from pollution this season?" is a question she posed at the end of her piece that appeals to Indian city dwellers.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.