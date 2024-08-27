Feeling Stressed? Nutritionist Reveals Top 3 Adaptogenic Herbs For Relief

The nutritionist says that these adaptogens help regulate cortisol levels, improve sleep quality, etc.

Adulting is hard, and stress is an unwelcome companion that often tags along. With the pressures of modern life, it is easy to feel overwhelmed and drained. What if there was a natural way to combat stress and find balance? Enter adaptogens, a group of natural substances that help our bodies adapt to stress and maintain equilibrium. According to nutritionist Lovneet Batra, adaptogens are the answer to “modern-day stress”. These natural wonders have been used for centuries in traditional remedies, but their benefits are more relevant now than ever.

3 Powerful adaptogens listed by the nutritionist that can help you thrive stress-free

1. Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha is a well-known adaptogen that reduces stress and enhances stamina. This ancient herb helps regulate cortisol levels, promoting relaxation and reducing anxiety. By incorporating ashwagandha into your daily routine, you will feel more centred and focused.

2. Holy basil

Tulsi, or holy basil, is another adaptogenic powerhouse. It not only boosts immunity but also reduces stress and supports overall health. Starting your day with a cup of tulsi tea can set a positive tone and prepare you for whatever challenges come your way.

3. Turmeric

Turmeric, with its yellow colour, is a natural anti-inflammatory and antioxidant. It supports mental health, reduces stress and promotes cognitive function. Adding a pinch of turmeric to your morning smoothie can give you a natural energy boost and kick-start your day.

The nutritionist advises to "Consider starting your day with a cup of tulsi tea or adding a pinch of turmeric to your morning smoothie for a natural boost."

