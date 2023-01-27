Fatty Liver: Reverse Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease By Following These Steps

NAFLD can be revered through lifestyle changes

When you have non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), your liver has accumulated fat. NAFLD, however, does not cause organ damage, in contrast to other forms of liver disease. So that you can take action to correct the condition before it worsens.

These actions include making lifestyle changes and significantly alerting your diet to be healthy and balanced. To ensure the reversal of NAFLD you must keep certain things in mind. Keep reading as we share measures that can aid the reversal of the non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

Here are steps you can take to reverse NAFLD:

1. Lose excess weight

Your liver's fat content could decrease even if you lost just 5% of your body weight. You can reduce inflammation and the likelihood of harm to your liver cells by losing between 7 and 10% of your body weight. You might even be able to undo some of the harm. Go slowly; 1-2 pounds each week is acceptable. Losing weight quickly could make matters worse. Ask your doctor if weight loss surgery is an option for you if you are having trouble losing weight.

2. Reduce alcohol consumption

The second leading factor contributing to fatty liver is excessive alcohol consumption. Alcohol can harm liver cells and promote inflammation, leading to fatty infiltration. Alcohol use should be kept to one drink per day for those with fatty livers, with at least two days per week without alcohol.

3. Have coffee

The daily cup of coffee you drink might help shield your liver from NAFLD. According to studies, regular coffee drinking is linked to a lower chance of getting NAFLD as well as a lower risk of liver fibrosis progression in people who currently have NAFLD. In patients who are at risk for liver problems, caffeine also seems to reduce the number of aberrant liver enzymes.

4. Exercise regularly

The amount of fat found in your liver can actually be reduced by aerobic activity. Strong exercise may also reduce inflammation. Weightlifting and other strength or resistance training exercises may be beneficial for fatty liver disease. Aim for mid- to high-level strength training three times per week and between 30 and 60 minutes or more of mid- to good cardio exercise at least five days a week.

5. Have turmeric

High doses of the turmeric compound curcumin may lessen the indicators of liver damage in those with NAFLD. According to studies on turmeric supplementation, two enzymes that are unusually high in persons with fatty liver disease, alanine aminotransferase (ALT) and aspartate aminotransferase (AST), may be reduced by the vibrant orange root.

6. Eat more greens

Spinach and other leafy greens include substances that may aid in the battle against fatty liver disease. According to a study, eating spinach specifically reduced the incidence of NAFLD. This finding may be related to the nitrate and unique polyphenols that are present in this leafy green. It's interesting that the study only looked at uncooked spinach because cooked spinach didn't produce as good of outcomes. This might be the case since boiling spinach (and other leafy greens) may decrease their antioxidant and polyphenolic levels.

7. Eat nuts

Nut intake is linked to decreased oxidative stress, insulin resistance, and inflammation as well as a lower incidence of NAFLD. Increased nut consumption, according to a major study, was significantly linked to a lower incidence of NAFLD, and walnut consumption has been linked to better liver function tests in individuals with fatty liver disease. You can incorporate nuts into your diet by adding them to dishes, or consuming them as is.

8. Keep cholesterol in check

You can maintain appropriate levels of triglycerides and cholesterol (blood fats) by taking additional steps to maintain the health of your liver. Eat a balanced, plant-based diet, exercise frequently, and take prescription drugs as directed by your doctor. This may lower your triglycerides and cholesterol levels.

These measures can take time to build into your routine but have a variety of long-term benefits including the reversal of NAFLD. There are more measures that must be followed, talk to your doctor for a personalised diet and lifestyle plan.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.